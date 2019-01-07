Matthew McConaughey cuts Breckyn Hager’s hair

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As is typical at the National Championship Game, the two teams involved took the field amid plenty of fireworks and fanfare. It turns out the real fireworks were not until after kickoff though.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson each delivered a number of big plays on the biggest stage in the sport as the Tigers held a 31-16 lead after one entertaining half of play at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.

It was safe to say that Tua Tagovailoa was the early front-runner for MVP in the contest… for both teams. After his defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell jumped a short pass in the flat and had nobody anywhere close to him as he ran it back 44 yards to delight the orange and purple fans for a pick-six on the seventh play of the game.

The Hawaiian signal-caller didn’t seem phased by the mistake though, coming right back on the next series to toss a beautiful 62-yard bomb right into the waiting hands of Jerry Jeudy to even things up just over a minute later. Tagovailoa finished the up-and-down first half with 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns (to the Tide) but did throw another interception that Clemson eventually converted into points.

And to make matters worse for Alabama, the team missed their ninth PAT of the season and had a kickoff go out of bounds. Head coach Nick Saban, perhaps sensing that it was just not his night on that front, went for it on two fourth downs as a result — one near the goal line and another from his own 34 yard line that shocked many in attendance.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence started off slow but eventually looked right at home as the game wore on. He tossed a 62-yard bomb to Tee Higgins to get the team in the red zone in the first quarter and wound up with an impressive 197 yards and a touchdown pass. While he looked nothing like a freshman under center, it was tailback Travis Etienne who was the real star of the show for the Tigers offense. The sophomore had a touchdown reception off a shuffle pass and scored twice on the ground with some terrific bursts of speed while recording 24 yards rushing.

Can Dabo Swinney’s crew dethrone their nemesis once again? They’re certainly off to a good start after just a half of play with the way their offense is rolling. We’ve seen Alabama rally from big deficits more than once, including on this stage just one year ago.

Either way, we’re bound to get a thrilling conclusion as these two heavyweights trade blow after blow in this title fight that is living up to the early billing.