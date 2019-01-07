Prince Tega Wanogho is second Auburn player to put NFL on hold, return to Tigers for another season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the best names in college football will back for one more college football season.

Over the weekend, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown announced via Instagram that he would be returning to The Plains for another season. A day later, and on the same social media site, a teammate on the other side of the line, Prince Tega Wanogho, confirmed that he too will be eschewing an early leap into the April draft and returning to the Tigers for his senior season.

View this post on Instagram One last time for my AU family🤫#teamptj🦅🐅 A post shared by Prince Tega Junior (@prince_tega76) on Jan 7, 2019 at 1:04pm PST

After starting seven games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Wanogho started all 13 games at left tackle this past season.

While two key components will return next season, the Tigers did lose three big pieces to early entry into the draft over the last month: starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham (HERE), receiving yards leader Darius Slayton (HERE) and starting defensive back Jamel Dean (HERE).