RB Zack Moss rebuffs NFL, will return to Utah

While not a part of a huge group, yet another high-profile player has eschewed an early jump to the next level.

When Zack Moss went down with a season-ending knee injury in an early-November practice, it was thought that the junior running back may very well have played his last down for the Utes. Fast-forward two months, and much to the delight of the Utah coaching staff, Moss threw somewhat of a curveball as he confirmed on Twitter that he’s eschewing the NFL and will return to the Utes for his senior season.

Time to cement my name. Let's do the damn thing 🙏🏿

Despite missing five complete games, Moss was easily the Utes’ leading rusher with 1,092 yards (Armand Shyne‘s 479 were next) and the team’s leader in touchdowns on the ground with 11 (Shyne’s five were next). At the time of the injury, Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally; he still finished 41st in the country in yards despite missing nearly half the schedule.

In three seasons, he’s rushed for 2,651 yards and 23 touchdowns on 477 carries.