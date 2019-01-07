RB Zack Moss rebuffs NFL, will return to Utah

While not a part of a huge group, yet another high-profile player has eschewed an early jump to the next level.
When Zack Moss went down with a season-ending knee injury in an early-November practice, it was thought that the junior running back may very well have played his last down for the Utes. Fast-forward two months, and much to the delight of the Utah coaching staff, Moss threw somewhat of a curveball as he confirmed on Twitter that he’s eschewing the NFL and will return to the Utes for his senior season.
Despite missing five complete games, Moss was easily the Utes’ leading rusher with 1,092 yards (Armand Shyne‘s 479 were next) and the team’s leader in touchdowns on the ground with 11 (Shyne’s five were next). At the time of the injury, Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally; he still finished 41st in the country in yards despite missing nearly half the schedule.
In three seasons, he’s rushed for 2,651 yards and 23 touchdowns on 477 carries.
One of the best names in college football will back for one more college football season.
Over the weekend, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown announced via Instagram that he would be returning to The Plains for another season. A day later, and on the same social media site, a teammate on the other side of the line, Prince Tega Wanogho, confirmed that he too will be eschewing an early leap into the April draft and returning to the Tigers for his senior season.
After starting seven games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Wanogho started all 13 games at left tackle this past season.
While two key components will return next season, the Tigers did lose three big pieces to early entry into the draft over the last month: starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham (HERE), receiving yards leader Darius Slayton (HERE) and starting defensive back Jamel Dean (HERE).
For the third time since its 2018 regular season ended, Iowa has prematurely lost a player to the big boy football league.
In late November, standout tight end Noah Fant announced he was leaving the Hawkeyes early for the 2019 NFL Draft; shortly thereafter, teammate and safety Amani Hooker did the same. Late Monday afternoon, defensive end Anthony Nelson followed suit by using Twitter to announce that he too will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the upcoming draft.
Nelson was second on the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13.5), sacks (9.5) and quarterback hits (six) this season. Following the 2018 regular season, the defensive lineman earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media.
Unofficially, Nelson is the 106th player to declare early for the 2019 NFL draft, tying the all-time record set just last year.
A little over a week after leaving Temple to return to Miami, Manny Diaz has added a key piece to his first Hurricanes coaching staff.
Monday evening, The U announced that Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been hired to the same post at U-M. In addition to his coordinator duties, Blake will serve as the Hurricanes’ inside linebackers coach.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Blake to The U,” Diaz said in a statement. “He built and orchestrated a fast, tenacious defense at Louisiana Tech that consistently made big plays. I have watched him grow and develop as a coach throughout his career and I’m confident he will help our defense continue to excel.”
The 36-year-old Baker spent the past four seasons as the Bulldogs’ coordinator — he replaced Diaz as DC when his new boss left for the same job at Mississippi State — after beginning his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas from 2010-12. He also spent time on the Arkansas State coaching staff in between the Texas and Tech jobs.
In addition to Baker’s hiring, Diaz also set a handful of other staff assignments on the defensive side of the ball: Ephraim Banda will serve as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach; Jonathan Patke will serve as outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator; Jess Simpson will remain as associate head coach and defensive line coach; and Mike Rumph will remain as cornerbacks coach.
You can now put Arkansas on the board for FBS schools that have prematurely lost players to the NFL this year.
I know it’s sounding like a broken record, but Ryan Pulley used Twitter to post the announcement that he has decided to leave Arkansas early in order to make himself available for the April draft. The defensive back’s decision came a couple of days after teammate and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim announced he would be returning to the Razorbacks for another season.
Pulley started 12 games in 2016 and led the Razorbacks in pass breakups with 13 before suffering a season-ending injury in the 2017 opener. In 2018, Pulley led the team in interceptions with three as he started 10 of UA’s 12 games.
All told, the Fort Meyers, Fla., native started 23 games at cornerback during his time in Fayetteville.