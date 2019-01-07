Getty Images

Report: Michigan's Greg Mattison to replace Greg Schiano at Ohio State

Even in the offseason, Michigan can’t avoid losing to Ohio State.

Based on the coach’s own public words, it’s been thought that Greg Schiano wasn’t long for the defensive coordinator job at Ohio State as first-year head coach Ryan Day looks to revamp the staff on that side of the ball.  According to a report from 247Sports.com, the trigger has been pulled by Day on the revamping as Schiano has been informed that he has been relieved of his coordinating duties.

The twist in the coaching plot is that, to replace Schiano, OSU has swiped Greg Mattison from rival Michigan to take over as the Buckeyes’ coordinator per a separate report from another arm of 247Sports.com.  The 69-year-old Mattison was U-M’s coordinator from 2011-14 before shifting to the defensive line for the past four seasons.

An official announcement from Ohio State is expected as early as today, per a football program official.

Schiano just completed his third season as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.  After finishing his first two seasons third (14.2 points per game in 2016) and 22nd nationally (19.9 ppg in 2017) in scoring defense, the Buckeyes are currently tied for 51st in giving up 25.5 ppg.  They’re also tied for 72st in total defense after giving up 403.4 yards per game.

OSU’s defense had no answers for a Purdue offense that scored 49 points in an October loss that essentially cost the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff.  They also gave up 51 points in an overtime win over Maryland last month.

A year ago, Schiano was set to take over for Butch Jones as the head coach at Tennessee before all hell broke loose in Vols Nation.  In February of this year, Schiano was wooed by the New England Patriots before opting to remain at Ohio State.

In addition to Schiano’s reported departure, OSU’s co-defensive coordinator in 2018, Alex Grinch, is leaving to take the coordinator job at Oklahoma.  Also, linebackers coach Bill Davis isn’t expected to be retained, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Wagering opportunities abound for Alabama-Clemson title game

If you’re the wagering type — and I’ll bet you I’m not — this post has your name written all over it even as it has my name in the byline.

Monday night, Alabama and Clemson will square off for the fourth straight year in the College Football Playoff — for CFT’s previews, click HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE — and, for the third time in that span, the matchup will determine college football’s national champion.  The Crimson Tide opened as anywhere from a six- to a seven-point favorite, although most sportsbooks now have the Tigers as a five-point underdog heading into the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

But the opportunities to wager aren’t solely limited to the point spread as BetOnline.ag has released myriad prop bets on which you can lay down some of your hard-earned money, from the over/under on the two teams’ first-half points to margin of victory to whether the game will go into overtime to whether backup Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts will throw a touchdown pass.

Below are all of the game lines and prop bets for the championship game, again courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

GAME LINES

Clemson vs Alabama
Clemson +5 (40% of public on Clemson)
Alabama -5 (60% of public on Alabama)
Over/Under 58½ (51% on the over, 49% on the under)

Clemson vs Alabama (First Half Only)
Clemson +3
Alabama -3
Over/Under 29

Total Points O/U – Clemson
Over/Under 26½

Total Points O/U – Clemson (First Half Only)
Over/Under 13

Total Points O/U – Alabama
Over/Under 31½

Total Points O/U – Alabama (First Half Only)
Over/Under 16

GAME/SCORING PROPS

Team to Score First
Clemson +120 (6/5)
Alabama -150 (2/3)

Time of First Score
Over 5½ Minutes EVEN (1/1)
Under 5½ Minutes -120 (5/6)

Will the Team That Scores First Win?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +175 (7/4)

First Score of Game
Clemson Touchdown 2/1
Clemson Field Goal 6/1
Alabama Touchdown 5/4
Alabama Field Goal 6/1
Safety by Either Team 33/1

Race to 10 Points
Clemson +150 (3/2)
Alabama -170 (10/17)

Race to 20 Points
Clemson +175 (7/4)
Alabama -210 (10/21)

3 Straight Scores by Either Team
Yes -210 (10/21)
No +175 (7/4)

Longest TD of the Game
Over/Under 55 yards

Will there be a Defensive or Special TD in the Game?
Yes +160 (8/5)
No -180 (5/9)

Will the Game go to Overtime?
Yes +1200 (12/1)
No -2000 (1/20)

Last Team to Score
Clemson +120 (6/5)
Alabama -140 (5/7)

Double Result (First Half/Second Half)
Clemson – Clemson 3/1
Clemson – Alabama 6/1
Tied – Clemson 16/1
Tied – Alabama 12/1
Alabama – Clemson 8/1
Alabama – Alabama -110

Margin of Victory
Clemson by 1 to 6 Pts 4/1
Clemson by 7 to 12 Pts 7/1
Clemson by 13 to 18 Pts 16/1
Clemson by 19 to 24 Pts 28/1
Clemson by 25 to 30 Pts 50/1
Clemson by 31 to 36 Pts 80/1
Clemson by 37 to 42 Pts 100/1
Clemson by 43 Pts or More 125/1
Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 13/4
Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 7/2
Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts 6/1
Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts 8/1
Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts 16/1
Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts 25/1
Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts 40/1
Alabama by 43 Pts or More 66/1

PLAYER STAT PROPS

Player to Score the 1st Touchdown
Travis Etienne (CLEM) 5/1
Jerry Jeudy (BAMA) 7/1
Damien Harris (BAMA) 8/1
Tee Higgins (CLEM) 10/1
Henry Ruggs III (BAMA) 10/1
Irv Smith Jr. (BAMA) 12/1
Najee Harris (BAMA) 14/1
Joshua Jacobs (BAMA) 14/1
Devonta Smith (BAMA) 14/1
Tua Tagovailoa (BAMA) 14/1
Alabama D/ST 16/1
Amari Rodgers (CLEM) 16/1
Justyn Ross (CLEM) 16/1
Jaylen Waddle (BAMA) 16/1
Clemson D/ST 20/1
Jalen Hurts (BAMA) 20/1
Hunter Renfrow (CLEM) 20/1
Milan Richard (CLEM) 20/1
Adam Choice (CLEM) 25/1
Tavien Feaster (CLEM) 25/1
Trevor Lawrence (CLEM) 33/1
Diondre Overton (CLEM) 33/1
No Touchdown Scored 150/1

Quarterback Props

Total Passing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 264½

Total Completions – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 22½

Longest Completion – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 40½

Total TD Passes – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
No TD Passes 4/1
One TD Pass 7/2
Two TD Passes 5/2
Three TD Passes 9/2
Four TD Passes 7/1
Five or More TD Passes 10/1

Total Passing Yards – Tua Tagovailoa(Alabama)
Over/Under 299½

Total Completions – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Over/Under 22½

Longest Completion – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Over/Under 50½

Total TD Passes – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
No TD Passes 7/1
One TD Pass 4/1
Two TD Passes 3/1
Three TD Passes 7/2
Four TD Passes 5/1
Five or More TD Passes 6/1

Will Jalen Hurts Attempt a Pass?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +250 (5/2)

Will Jalen Hurts Have a Rushing Attempt?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +250 (5/2)

Will Jalen Hurts Throw for a TD Pass?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -500 (1/5)

Will Jalen Hurts Rush for a TD?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -650 (2/13)

Receiving Props

Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 55½

Total Receptions – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Longest Reception – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 24½

Total Receiving Yards – Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Over/Under 69½

Total Receptions – Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)
Over/Under 47½

Total Receptions – Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
Over/Under 32½

Total Receptions – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Over/Under 76½

Total Receptions – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Over/Under 5

Longest Reception – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Over/Under 30½

Total Receiving Yards – Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
Over/Under 49½

Total Receptions – Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
Over/Under 41½

Total Receptions – Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
Over/Under 3

Total Receiving Yards – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
Over/Under 49½

Total Receptions – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama)
Over/Under 30½

Total Receptions – Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama)
Over/Under 2½

Rushing Props

Total Rushing Yards – Travis Etienne (Clemson)
Over/Under 86½

Longest Rush – Travis Etienne (Clemson)
Over/Under 24½

Total Rushing Yards – Damien Harris (Alabama)
Over/Under 49½

Longest Rush – Damien Harris (Alabama)
Over/Under 20½

Total Rushing Yards – Josh Jacobs (Alabama)
Over/Under 52½

Washington CB Byron Murphy leaving two years of eligibility on the table to enter draft early

For the second time since the calendar flipped from 2018 to 2019, Washington has lost a member of its secondary who still has eligibility remaining.

On Twitter, Byron Murphy confirmed that, “[a]fter much thought & discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.” Murphy is actually a redshirt sophomore who had two years of eligibility he could’ve used.

The cornerback joins UW safety Taylor Rapp, who announced his decision to declare early for the draft last week.

Murphy led the Huskies in interceptions this season with four and pass breakups with 13, finishing fifth in tackles with 58 for good measure.  He started all 14 games in 2018 after starting six (first three, last three) during a 2017 season in which he missed seven games because of injury.

This season, Murphy was named first-team All-Pac-12 and earned consensus second-team All-American honors.

Iowa State RB David Montgomery declares for NFL draft

For the first time this cycle, Iowa State is feeling the sting of an early loss to the next level of football.

David Montgomery took to Twitter late Monday morning to announce that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility in order to declare for the April draft. “The last three years have been nothing short of amazing,” the running back wrote. “I could not have asked for anything better than my experience at Iowa State. It has truly been the best of  my life.”

Montgomery has led the Cyclones in rushing each of the past three seasons, finishing his ISU career with 2,295 yards.  That number is good for sixth-most in the program’s history, as are his 3,507 all-purpose yards.

After being named first-team All-Big 12 after the 2017 season, Montgomery earned second-team all-conference honors after this past season.

Perhaps most noteworthy, the 5-11, 219-pound Montgomery led the nation in both seasons in tackles broken per stats compiled by Pro Football Focus.

CFT Previews & Predictions: Clemson-Alabama Tale of the Tape

WHO
No. 2 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (14-0)

WHAT
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Presented by AT&T

WHEN
8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

HEAD COACHES
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (115-30 in 11 seasons with the Tigers; one national championship)
Alabama’s Nick Saban (142-20 in 12 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 233-62-1 overall; six national championships)

STATISTICAL LEADERS
Clemson
Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 239-365 (65.5%), 2,933 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions
Rushing: Travis Etienne, 1,583 yards, 22 touchdowns
Receiving: Tee Higgins, 56 receptions, 855 yards, 11 touchdowns
Punt returns: Amari Rodgers, 7.7 yards per on 39 returns, one touchdown
Kick returns: Derion Kendrick, 23 yards per on 13 returns
Punting: Will Spiers, 39.5 yards per, 19 of 61 inside the 20
Kicking: Greg Huegel, 10-15 field goals, long of 49; 71-72 extra points
Tackles: Isaiah Simmons, 88
Tackles for loss: Clelin Ferrell, 18
Sacks: Ferrell, 11½
QB Hits: Dexter Lawrence, 15
Interceptions: Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell, two
Passes breakups: Simmons, Terrell, K’Von Wallace, seven

Alabama
Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 223-321 (69.5%), 3,671 yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions
Rushing: Damien Harris, 819 yards; Josh Jacobs, 11 touchdowns
Receiving: Jerry Jeudy, 63 receptions, 1,176 yards, 13 touchdowns
Punt returns: Jaylen Waddle, 15.1 per on 15 returns, one touchdown
Kick returns: Jacobs, 30.6 per on 13 returns, one touchdown
Punting: Mike Bernier, 37 yards per, four of 23 inside the 20
Kicking: Joseph Bulovas, 13-17 field goals, long of 49; 74-79 extra points
Tackles: Dylan Moses, 82
Tackles for loss: Quinnen Williams, 18
Sacks: Isaiah Buggs, 9½
QB Hits: Williams, Christian Miller, 12
Interceptions: Saivion Smith, three
Passes breakups: Anfernee Jennings, Shyheim Carter, 10

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS
Alabama’s 34th-ranked rush offense (202 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 2nd-ranked run defense (92.6 ypg)
Clemson’s 10th-ranked rush offense (256.3 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 19th-ranked run defense (120.3 ypg)
Alabama’s 6th-ranked pass offense (325.6 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 16th-ranked pass defense (182.1 ypg)
Clemson’s 24th-ranked pass offense (274.1 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 22nd-ranked pass defense (187.6 ypg)
Alabama’s 2nd-ranked scoring offense (47.7 ppg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense (12.9 ppg)
Clemson’s 4th-ranked scoring offense (44.3 ppg) vs. Alabama’s 5th-ranked scoring defense (16.1 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS
Texas A&M
Clemson won 28-26 Sept. 8 in College Station, Alabama won 45-23 Sept. 22 in Tuscaloosa.

Louisville
Clemson won 77-16 Nov. 3 in Clemson, Alabama won 51-14 Sept. 1 on a neutral field.

LOSSES
None for either team as this will mark the first time in the five-year history of the College Football Playoff that two undefeated teams will be playing in the national championship game.

PORTFOLIO
Wins vs. bowl teams: Clemson 11, Alabama 9
Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: Clemson 3, Alabama 5
Wins in true road games: Clemson 5, Alabama 4
Wins by 10-plus points: Clemson 12, UA 13

THE BOVADA.LV LINE
Alabama, +5 (opened +6)
Over/under, 61

THE PREDICTIONS
Zach Barnett
Here’s a stat for you: in his two title bouts with Clemson, Deshaun Watson was a combined 66-of-103 for 825 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception, leading his Tigers to 40 and 35 points. In eight quarters against the most fearsome defense this side of the ’85 Bears, Watson and company averaged around 100 yards, a touchdown and field goal. If Clemson is to do the unthinkable for the second time in three years, true freshman Trevor Lawrence will have to put up similar numbers and a similar volume, keeping Alabama’s ultra-efficient offense off the field. I think they will.
Clemson 38, Alabama 34

Bryan Fisher
I’ve seen both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide win national titles before and the fourth edition of their heavyweight fight might just be the best yet. It’s got great quarterbacks, some terrific receivers and running backs, plus a host of defenders that will be playing on Sundays. Alabama will get pushed plenty by Dabo Swinney‘s side but the SEC champs have played at another gear, for the most part, this season and will wind up with Nick Saban lifting yet another trophy in a thriller out West.
Alabama 31, Clemson 27

Kevin McGuire
A season that was billed as a season-long exhibition before Alabama and Clemson square off in the national championship has delivered once again. Seeing Tua Tagovailoa appear to be just fine last week against Oklahoma was an encouraging sign for the Tide as they prepare to face the stiffest defensive challenge they have seen this season in the Tigers. The last two championship bouts between these two were instant classics, and we could very well have a third on our hands. This game has the look of a defensive battle, but the quarterback play is just too good to be stopped. In the end, Tagovailoa leads Alabama to one more critical touchdown drive than Trevor Lawrence and Alabama wins yet another championship.
Alabama 36, Clemson 31

John Taylor
I’ve picked against Alabama each of the past two title games — Georgia following the 2017 regular season, Clemson the year before — and the Crimson Tide split those meetings.  This year, Nick Saban has arguably his best squad overall during his dozen seasons in Tuscaloosa, with an offense that’s head and shoulders in the passing game above anything the future College Football Hall of Famer has ever fielded.  All of the ingredients are there for back-to-back national titles for Saban… for Saban to pass the legendary Bear Bryant for most career championships… for Saban to cement his legacy as the GOAT at this level… and yet I’m going with Dabo Swinney — with a heaping helping of Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback the likes of which ‘Bama hasn’t faced this season — to spoil yet another Tide coronation and pick up his second national championship at the expense of his nemesis the past four years.
Clemson 34, Alabama 31