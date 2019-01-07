Teams may be the same for Alabama-Clemson IV but the names — and preparation — are a lot different in 2019

By Bryan FischerJan 7, 2019, 8:08 AM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. — There have been variations over the years or in different parts of the country but most folks are familiar with the old adage of once is a fluke, twice is a coincidence and three times is a trend. 

If that’s the case though, what exactly might that make Monday’s national title game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson? It’s not just the programs’ third meeting in the final game of the season the past four years but also their fourth consecutive postseason meeting.

In short, the same… yet different.

“I think this sort of has become a little bit like someone you play in your league because we have played several years in a row now,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Saturday. “I’m sure they know a little more about us, we know a little more about them. I think that players still look at each game as a new challenge, and certainly I think that’s going to be important, because they’re a really good team that you’re playing against, which is what you should expect in a game like this.”

Saban understands each game being a unique challenge more than most involved. It’s not just new faces as players graduate or depart for the NFL, it’s quite a bit of staff turnover as well. This may be Alabama’s fourth meeting with Clemson but the Crimson Tide have done so with a different offensive coordinator/play-caller each time. 

Lane Kiffin in 2016 gave way to a brief turn by Steve Sarkisian in 2017. Brian Daboll was one-and-done in 2018 and turned things over to Mike Locksley this season, who will also be leaving after the game to take over as head coach at Maryland. 

While the turnover isn’t quite as significant on the defensive side, it’s still there. Though this is firmly Saban’s defense, the team will have gone from Kirby Smart to Jeremy Pruitt to the combination of Tosh Lupoi and Pete Golding — to say nothing of all the other assistants who have shuffled in and out of Tuscaloosa. 

“We do know what to expect but they have new coaches every year,” said receiver Hunter Renfrow, a hero in the 2017 title game and one 30 Tigers players who will have played in all four editions. “They can prepare for us a little better because we have continuity in our staff. I can go look at notes and it’s new guys but the same elite level.”

No kidding. 

Daron Payne played a huge role in last year’s Sugar Bowl in holding down Clemson’s offense. This year he’s simply been replaced in the lineup by Quinnen Williams, a unanimous All-American who won the Outland Trophy and will likely follow Payne as a top 15 draft pick in the spring. Minkah Fitzpatrick starred in the secondary during the first three meetings and has given way to the stellar play of Deionte Thompson, going from top star recruit to another without missing a step. 

“I would say they just have a bigger stable of running backs. It’s the running backs and it’s the wide receivers, man,” Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said of the biggest difference on offense he’s noticed in Alabama over the years. “(Damien Harris) and Bo (Scarborough) last year got most of the carries but now they have three running backs that could go anywhere in the country and start and have a great career. The receiving core, it’s ridiculous to see the type of receivers they have and the tight ends, too. I really feel like they are a very complete offense. They can affect you in any level of their offense.”

Calvin Ridley was Bama’s big-play threat in the passing game before going on to become a first-round pick last spring but the team has actually gotten better in the passing game, including developing Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy this season and a host of others. Five Tide wideouts have over 600 yards and at least six touchdowns receiving coming into the title game and six different players have scored rushing. 

Then there’s the difference-maker at quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who was in high school during the first two meetings and sat on the bench for Round 3 in the Sugar Bowl. The Heisman Trophy runner-up has helped the Tide’s offense shatter several school records and is No. 2 in a number of statistical categories nationally behind the team, Oklahoma, they just beat in the Orange Bowl. The sophomore already has an incredible track record in the national title game and is looking for that to continue against Clemson.

“We’re very familiar with Alabama, same bat channel, different bat day, I guess,” remarked Dabo Swinney. “You just turn the page, whatever year. They’re great on defense. You can pick little things here or there. They’re built in the trenches. The biggest difference for them this year is just the explosiveness on offense. This is by far the best version of them we’ve seen offensively. I mean, it’s unbelievable.

“And we’re a lot alike, dynamic quarterbacks, explosive skill, explosive run game, built through the run game in the play action and those type of things.”

The head coach is spot on with that assessment. 

Tailback Travis Etienne has been phenomenal in helping take the Tigers ground game to the next level and is playing behind a veteran offensive line that has done a great job opening holes you could drive a truck through. While Renfrow is a mainstay at receiver, the Deon Cain’s and Ray-Ray McCloud’s of recent years have been replaced (and then some) by explosive playmakers like Amari Rodgers, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. 

It’s also the deepest group Clemson has taken to the championship game, adding a top recruiting class full of several five-stars to a roster that returned 61 players with experience coming into 2018. 

“I don’t think we were intimated by them (in the first meeting), we were more intimated by the moment,” added Renfrow. “It was new to everyone and we were all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, kinda nervous. Now, we know what to expect, what it takes.”

They also have their own difference maker under center in Trevor Lawrence, a freshman who is no longer a freshman and inserted into the starting lineup in September specifically to make the big throws on this stage. He sliced up a stout Notre Dame secondary in the Cotton Bowl and is just the second player ever to top 300 yards and three touchdowns in a College Football Playoff game (the other being some fella named Deshaun Watson). 

So while some may roll their eyes and claim fatigue in seeing Alabama and Clemson jerseys trot out onto the field for a fourth time, this year’s go-around is very much has a different flavor even if there’s plenty of similarities to past editions. 

Perhaps the lone thing that everybody agrees on coming into the 2019 National Championship Game is that both 14-0 squads are truly the best of the best and a fitting conclusion to a season where two elite teams rose above the rest. 

“Everybody says that they’re tired of watching us play. But year in, year out we proved that we’re the best two teams, and we play tough,” said Alabama’s Harris. “We take care of our business in the regular season. That’s why we keep meeting here.”

And so it will be — again — in Santa Clara with an undefeated season and the national championship on the line.

Prince Tega Wanogho is second Auburn player to put NFL on hold, return to Tigers for another season

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
One of the best names in college football will back for one more college football season.

Over the weekend, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown announced via Instagram that he would be returning to The Plains for another season.  A day later, and on the same social media site, a teammate on the other side of the line, Prince Tega Wanogho, confirmed that he too will be eschewing an early leap into the April draft and returning to the Tigers for his senior season.

 

After starting seven games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Wanogho started all 13 games at left tackle this past season.

While two key components will return next season, the Tigers did lose three big pieces to early entry into the draft over the last month: starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham (HERE), receiving yards leader Darius Slayton (HERE) and starting defensive back Jamel Dean (HERE).

Iowa’s Anthony Nelson becomes third Hawkeye to declare for 2019 draft

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
For the third time since its 2018 regular season ended, Iowa has prematurely lost a player to the big boy football league.

In late November, standout tight end Noah Fant announced he was leaving the Hawkeyes early for the 2019 NFL Draft; shortly thereafter, teammate and safety Amani Hooker did the same.  Late Monday afternoon, defensive end Anthony Nelson followed suit by using Twitter to announce that he too will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the upcoming draft.

Nelson was second on the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13.5), sacks (9.5) and quarterback hits (six) this season.  Following the 2018 regular season, the defensive lineman earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media.

Unofficially, Nelson is the 106th player to declare early for the 2019 NFL draft, tying the all-time record set just last year.

Manny Diaz adds LaTech DC Blake Baker in same role at Miami

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 5:48 PM EST
A little over a week after leaving Temple to return to Miami, Manny Diaz has added a key piece to his first Hurricanes coaching staff.

Monday evening, The U announced that Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been hired to the same post at U-M.  In addition to his coordinator duties, Blake will serve as the Hurricanes’ inside linebackers coach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Blake to The U,” Diaz said in a statement. “He built and orchestrated a fast, tenacious defense at Louisiana Tech that consistently made big plays. I have watched him grow and develop as a coach throughout his career and I’m confident he will help our defense continue to excel.”

The 36-year-old Baker spent the past four seasons as the Bulldogs’ coordinator — he replaced Diaz as DC when his new boss left for the same job at Mississippi State — after beginning his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas from 2010-12.  He also spent time on the Arkansas State coaching staff in between the Texas and Tech jobs.

In addition to Baker’s hiring, Diaz also set a handful of other staff assignments on the defensive side of the ball: Ephraim Banda will serve as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach; Jonathan Patke will serve as outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator; Jess Simpson will remain as associate head coach and defensive line coach; and Mike Rumph will remain as cornerbacks coach.

RB Zack Moss rebuffs NFL, will return to Utah

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 5:28 PM EST
While not a part of a huge group, yet another high-profile player has eschewed an early jump to the next level.

When Zack Moss went down with a season-ending knee injury in an early-November practice, it was thought that the junior running back may very well have played his last down for the Utes.  Fast-forward two months, and much to the delight of the Utah coaching staff, Moss threw somewhat of a curveball as he confirmed on Twitter that he’s eschewing the NFL and will return to the Utes for his senior season.

Despite missing five complete games, Moss was easily the Utes’ leading rusher with 1,092 yards (Armand Shyne‘s 479 were next) and the team’s leader in touchdowns on the ground with 11 (Shyne’s five were next).  At the time of the injury, Moss’ 1,092 rushing yards are tied for second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally; he still finished 41st in the country in yards despite missing nearly half the schedule.

In three seasons, he’s rushed for 2,651 yards and 23 touchdowns on 477 carries.