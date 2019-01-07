Wagering opportunities abound for Alabama-Clemson title game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re the wagering type — and I’ll bet you I’m not — this post has your name written all over it even as it has my name in the byline.

Monday night, Alabama and Clemson will square off for the fourth straight year in the College Football Playoff — for CFT’s previews, click HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE — and, for the third time in that span, the matchup will determine college football’s national champion. The Crimson Tide opened as anywhere from a six- to a seven-point favorite, although most sportsbooks now have the Tigers as a five-point underdog heading into the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

But the opportunities to wager aren’t solely limited to the point spread as BetOnline.ag has released myriad prop bets on which you can lay down some of your hard-earned money, from the over/under on the two teams’ first-half points to margin of victory to whether the game will go into overtime to whether backup Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts will throw a touchdown pass.

Below are all of the game lines and prop bets for the championship game, again courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

GAME LINES

Clemson vs Alabama

Clemson +5 (40% of public on Clemson)

Alabama -5 (60% of public on Alabama)

Over/Under 58½ (51% on the over, 49% on the under)

Clemson vs Alabama (First Half Only)

Clemson +3

Alabama -3

Over/Under 29

Total Points O/U – Clemson

Over/Under 26½

Total Points O/U – Clemson (First Half Only)

Over/Under 13

Total Points O/U – Alabama

Over/Under 31½

Total Points O/U – Alabama (First Half Only)

Over/Under 16

GAME/SCORING PROPS

Team to Score First

Clemson +120 (6/5)

Alabama -150 (2/3)

Time of First Score

Over 5½ Minutes EVEN (1/1)

Under 5½ Minutes -120 (5/6)

Will the Team That Scores First Win?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +175 (7/4)

First Score of Game

Clemson Touchdown 2/1

Clemson Field Goal 6/1

Alabama Touchdown 5/4

Alabama Field Goal 6/1

Safety by Either Team 33/1

Race to 10 Points

Clemson +150 (3/2)

Alabama -170 (10/17)

Race to 20 Points

Clemson +175 (7/4)

Alabama -210 (10/21)

3 Straight Scores by Either Team

Yes -210 (10/21)

No +175 (7/4)

Longest TD of the Game

Over/Under 55 yards

Will there be a Defensive or Special TD in the Game?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -180 (5/9)

Will the Game go to Overtime?

Yes +1200 (12/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Last Team to Score

Clemson +120 (6/5)

Alabama -140 (5/7)

Double Result (First Half/Second Half)

Clemson – Clemson 3/1

Clemson – Alabama 6/1

Tied – Clemson 16/1

Tied – Alabama 12/1

Alabama – Clemson 8/1

Alabama – Alabama -110

Margin of Victory

Clemson by 1 to 6 Pts 4/1

Clemson by 7 to 12 Pts 7/1

Clemson by 13 to 18 Pts 16/1

Clemson by 19 to 24 Pts 28/1

Clemson by 25 to 30 Pts 50/1

Clemson by 31 to 36 Pts 80/1

Clemson by 37 to 42 Pts 100/1

Clemson by 43 Pts or More 125/1

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 13/4

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 7/2

Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts 6/1

Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts 8/1

Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts 16/1

Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts 25/1

Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts 40/1

Alabama by 43 Pts or More 66/1

PLAYER STAT PROPS

Player to Score the 1st Touchdown

Travis Etienne (CLEM) 5/1

Jerry Jeudy (BAMA) 7/1

Damien Harris (BAMA) 8/1

Tee Higgins (CLEM) 10/1

Henry Ruggs III (BAMA) 10/1

Irv Smith Jr. (BAMA) 12/1

Najee Harris (BAMA) 14/1

Joshua Jacobs (BAMA) 14/1

Devonta Smith (BAMA) 14/1

Tua Tagovailoa (BAMA) 14/1

Alabama D/ST 16/1

Amari Rodgers (CLEM) 16/1

Justyn Ross (CLEM) 16/1

Jaylen Waddle (BAMA) 16/1

Clemson D/ST 20/1

Jalen Hurts (BAMA) 20/1

Hunter Renfrow (CLEM) 20/1

Milan Richard (CLEM) 20/1

Adam Choice (CLEM) 25/1

Tavien Feaster (CLEM) 25/1

Trevor Lawrence (CLEM) 33/1

Diondre Overton (CLEM) 33/1

No Touchdown Scored 150/1

Quarterback Props

Total Passing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 264½

Total Completions – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 22½

Longest Completion – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 40½

Total TD Passes – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

No TD Passes 4/1

One TD Pass 7/2

Two TD Passes 5/2

Three TD Passes 9/2

Four TD Passes 7/1

Five or More TD Passes 10/1

Total Passing Yards – Tua Tagovailoa(Alabama)

Over/Under 299½

Total Completions – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

Over/Under 22½

Longest Completion – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

Over/Under 50½

Total TD Passes – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

No TD Passes 7/1

One TD Pass 4/1

Two TD Passes 3/1

Three TD Passes 7/2

Four TD Passes 5/1

Five or More TD Passes 6/1

Will Jalen Hurts Attempt a Pass?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +250 (5/2)

Will Jalen Hurts Have a Rushing Attempt?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +250 (5/2)

Will Jalen Hurts Throw for a TD Pass?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Jalen Hurts Rush for a TD?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -650 (2/13)

Receiving Props

Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (Clemson)

Over/Under 55½

Total Receptions – Tee Higgins (Clemson)

Over/Under 4

Longest Reception – Tee Higgins (Clemson)

Over/Under 24½

Total Receiving Yards – Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Over/Under 69½

Total Receptions – Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)

Over/Under 47½

Total Receptions – Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)

Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

Over/Under 32½

Total Receptions – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)

Over/Under 76½

Total Receptions – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)

Over/Under 5

Longest Reception – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)

Over/Under 30½

Total Receiving Yards – Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)

Over/Under 49½

Total Receptions – Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)

Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

Over/Under 41½

Total Receptions – Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

Over/Under 3

Total Receiving Yards – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Over/Under 49½

Total Receptions – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama)

Over/Under 30½

Total Receptions – Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama)

Over/Under 2½

Rushing Props

Total Rushing Yards – Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Over/Under 86½

Longest Rush – Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Over/Under 24½

Total Rushing Yards – Damien Harris (Alabama)

Over/Under 49½

Longest Rush – Damien Harris (Alabama)

Over/Under 20½

Total Rushing Yards – Josh Jacobs (Alabama)

Over/Under 52½