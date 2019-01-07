Getty Images

Washington CB Byron Murphy leaving two years of eligibility on the table to enter draft early

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
For the second time since the calendar flipped from 2018 to 2019, Washington has lost a member of its secondary who still has eligibility remaining.

On Twitter, Byron Murphy confirmed that, “[a]fter much thought & discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.” Murphy is actually a redshirt sophomore who had two years of eligibility he could’ve used.

The cornerback joins UW safety Taylor Rapp, who announced his decision to declare early for the draft last week.

Murphy led the Huskies in interceptions this season with four and pass breakups with 13, finishing fifth in tackles with 58 for good measure.  He started all 14 games in 2018 after starting six (first three, last three) during a 2017 season in which he missed seven games because of injury.

This season, Murphy was named first-team All-Pac-12 and earned consensus second-team All-American honors.

Ohio State confirms Greg Mattison, San Francisco 49ers DBs coach Jeff Hafley will serve as co-DCs


By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
Ryan Day has dropped his revamping of Ohio State’s defensive coaching staff into overdrive.

Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced that Greg Schiano is out as defensive coordinator and would be replaced by Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison. Now, it’s been confirmed by the football program that Mattison will share coordinating duties for the Buckeyes with Jeff Hafley (pictured).

The 39-year-old Hafley — he’ll turn 40 in April — has spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

Day was the 49ers quarterbacks coach during Hafley’s first season in San Francisco. Hafley’s last seven seasons have been spent in the NFL, with his last job at the collegiate level coming at Rutgers in 2011 as part of the coaching staff of… Schiano, the man he’ll partly replace.  Hafley was also on Schiano’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff for both seasons.

In addition to those moves, OSU also announced that defensive line coach Larry Johnson has been given the title of associate head coach.

The fate of the remaining members of the defensive staff has yet to be revealed.

Wagering opportunities abound for Alabama-Clemson title game


By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
If you’re the wagering type — and I’ll bet you I’m not — this post has your name written all over it even as it has my name in the byline.

Monday night, Alabama and Clemson will square off for the fourth straight year in the College Football Playoff — for CFT’s previews, click HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE — and, for the third time in that span, the matchup will determine college football’s national champion.  The Crimson Tide opened as anywhere from a six- to a seven-point favorite, although most sportsbooks now have the Tigers as a five-point underdog heading into the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

But the opportunities to wager aren’t solely limited to the point spread as BetOnline.ag has released myriad prop bets on which you can lay down some of your hard-earned money, from the over/under on the two teams’ first-half points to margin of victory to whether the game will go into overtime to whether backup Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts will throw a touchdown pass.

Below are all of the game lines and prop bets for the championship game, again courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

GAME LINES

Clemson vs Alabama
Clemson +5 (40% of public on Clemson)
Alabama -5 (60% of public on Alabama)
Over/Under 58½ (51% on the over, 49% on the under)

Clemson vs Alabama (First Half Only)
Clemson +3
Alabama -3
Over/Under 29

Total Points O/U – Clemson
Over/Under 26½

Total Points O/U – Clemson (First Half Only)
Over/Under 13

Total Points O/U – Alabama
Over/Under 31½

Total Points O/U – Alabama (First Half Only)
Over/Under 16

GAME/SCORING PROPS

Team to Score First
Clemson +120 (6/5)
Alabama -150 (2/3)

Time of First Score
Over 5½ Minutes EVEN (1/1)
Under 5½ Minutes -120 (5/6)

Will the Team That Scores First Win?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +175 (7/4)

First Score of Game
Clemson Touchdown 2/1
Clemson Field Goal 6/1
Alabama Touchdown 5/4
Alabama Field Goal 6/1
Safety by Either Team 33/1

Race to 10 Points
Clemson +150 (3/2)
Alabama -170 (10/17)

Race to 20 Points
Clemson +175 (7/4)
Alabama -210 (10/21)

3 Straight Scores by Either Team
Yes -210 (10/21)
No +175 (7/4)

Longest TD of the Game
Over/Under 55 yards

Will there be a Defensive or Special TD in the Game?
Yes +160 (8/5)
No -180 (5/9)

Will the Game go to Overtime?
Yes +1200 (12/1)
No -2000 (1/20)

Last Team to Score
Clemson +120 (6/5)
Alabama -140 (5/7)

Double Result (First Half/Second Half)
Clemson – Clemson 3/1
Clemson – Alabama 6/1
Tied – Clemson 16/1
Tied – Alabama 12/1
Alabama – Clemson 8/1
Alabama – Alabama -110

Margin of Victory
Clemson by 1 to 6 Pts 4/1
Clemson by 7 to 12 Pts 7/1
Clemson by 13 to 18 Pts 16/1
Clemson by 19 to 24 Pts 28/1
Clemson by 25 to 30 Pts 50/1
Clemson by 31 to 36 Pts 80/1
Clemson by 37 to 42 Pts 100/1
Clemson by 43 Pts or More 125/1
Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 13/4
Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 7/2
Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts 6/1
Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts 8/1
Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts 16/1
Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts 25/1
Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts 40/1
Alabama by 43 Pts or More 66/1

PLAYER STAT PROPS

Player to Score the 1st Touchdown
Travis Etienne (CLEM) 5/1
Jerry Jeudy (BAMA) 7/1
Damien Harris (BAMA) 8/1
Tee Higgins (CLEM) 10/1
Henry Ruggs III (BAMA) 10/1
Irv Smith Jr. (BAMA) 12/1
Najee Harris (BAMA) 14/1
Joshua Jacobs (BAMA) 14/1
Devonta Smith (BAMA) 14/1
Tua Tagovailoa (BAMA) 14/1
Alabama D/ST 16/1
Amari Rodgers (CLEM) 16/1
Justyn Ross (CLEM) 16/1
Jaylen Waddle (BAMA) 16/1
Clemson D/ST 20/1
Jalen Hurts (BAMA) 20/1
Hunter Renfrow (CLEM) 20/1
Milan Richard (CLEM) 20/1
Adam Choice (CLEM) 25/1
Tavien Feaster (CLEM) 25/1
Trevor Lawrence (CLEM) 33/1
Diondre Overton (CLEM) 33/1
No Touchdown Scored 150/1

Quarterback Props

Total Passing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 264½

Total Completions – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 22½

Longest Completion – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 40½

Total TD Passes – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
No TD Passes 4/1
One TD Pass 7/2
Two TD Passes 5/2
Three TD Passes 9/2
Four TD Passes 7/1
Five or More TD Passes 10/1

Total Passing Yards – Tua Tagovailoa(Alabama)
Over/Under 299½

Total Completions – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Over/Under 22½

Longest Completion – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Over/Under 50½

Total TD Passes – Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
No TD Passes 7/1
One TD Pass 4/1
Two TD Passes 3/1
Three TD Passes 7/2
Four TD Passes 5/1
Five or More TD Passes 6/1

Will Jalen Hurts Attempt a Pass?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +250 (5/2)

Will Jalen Hurts Have a Rushing Attempt?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +250 (5/2)

Will Jalen Hurts Throw for a TD Pass?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -500 (1/5)

Will Jalen Hurts Rush for a TD?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -650 (2/13)

Receiving Props

Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 55½

Total Receptions – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Longest Reception – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 24½

Total Receiving Yards – Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Over/Under 69½

Total Receptions – Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)
Over/Under 47½

Total Receptions – Hunter Renfrow (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
Over/Under 32½

Total Receptions – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Over/Under 76½

Total Receptions – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Over/Under 5

Longest Reception – Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Over/Under 30½

Total Receiving Yards – Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
Over/Under 49½

Total Receptions – Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
Over/Under 41½

Total Receptions – Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
Over/Under 3

Total Receiving Yards – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
Over/Under 49½

Total Receptions – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama)
Over/Under 30½

Total Receptions – Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama)
Over/Under 2½

Rushing Props

Total Rushing Yards – Travis Etienne (Clemson)
Over/Under 86½

Longest Rush – Travis Etienne (Clemson)
Over/Under 24½

Total Rushing Yards – Damien Harris (Alabama)
Over/Under 49½

Longest Rush – Damien Harris (Alabama)
Over/Under 20½

Total Rushing Yards – Josh Jacobs (Alabama)
Over/Under 52½

Report: Michigan’s Greg Mattison to replace Greg Schiano at Ohio State


By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
1 Comment

Even in the offseason, Michigan can’t avoid losing to Ohio State.

Based on the coach’s own public words, it’s been thought that Greg Schiano wasn’t long for the defensive coordinator job at Ohio State as first-year head coach Ryan Day looks to revamp the staff on that side of the ball.  According to a report from 247Sports.com, the trigger has been pulled by Day on the revamping as Schiano has been informed that he has been relieved of his coordinating duties.

The twist in the coaching plot is that, to replace Schiano, OSU has swiped Greg Mattison from rival Michigan to take over as the Buckeyes’ coordinator per a separate report from another arm of 247Sports.com.  The 69-year-old Mattison was U-M’s coordinator from 2011-14 before shifting to the defensive line for the past four seasons.

An official announcement from Ohio State is expected as early as today, per a football program official.

Schiano just completed his third season as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.  After finishing his first two seasons third (14.2 points per game in 2016) and 22nd nationally (19.9 ppg in 2017) in scoring defense, the Buckeyes are currently tied for 51st in giving up 25.5 ppg.  They’re also tied for 72st in total defense after giving up 403.4 yards per game.

OSU’s defense had no answers for a Purdue offense that scored 49 points in an October loss that essentially cost the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff.  They also gave up 51 points in an overtime win over Maryland last month.

A year ago, Schiano was set to take over for Butch Jones as the head coach at Tennessee before all hell broke loose in Vols Nation.  In February of this year, Schiano was wooed by the New England Patriots before opting to remain at Ohio State.

In addition to Schiano’s reported departure, OSU’s co-defensive coordinator in 2018, Alex Grinch, is leaving to take the coordinator job at Oklahoma.  Also, linebackers coach Bill Davis isn’t expected to be retained, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Iowa State RB David Montgomery declares for NFL draft


By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 12:16 PM EST
For the first time this cycle, Iowa State is feeling the sting of an early loss to the next level of football.

David Montgomery took to Twitter late Monday morning to announce that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility in order to declare for the April draft. “The last three years have been nothing short of amazing,” the running back wrote. “I could not have asked for anything better than my experience at Iowa State. It has truly been the best of  my life.”

Montgomery has led the Cyclones in rushing each of the past three seasons, finishing his ISU career with 2,295 yards.  That number is good for sixth-most in the program’s history, as are his 3,507 all-purpose yards.

After being named first-team All-Big 12 after the 2017 season, Montgomery earned second-team all-conference honors after this past season.

Perhaps most noteworthy, the 5-11, 219-pound Montgomery led the nation in both seasons in tackles broken per stats compiled by Pro Football Focus.