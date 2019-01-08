Bill Davis out as Ohio State LBs coach, replaced by another Michigan assistant

The changes on Ohio State’s coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball have officially reached the wholesale stage.

Late last week, reports emerged that co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was leaving OSU to take the defensive coordinator job at Oklahoma. After much speculation over the previous couple weeks, it was confirmed Monday that Greg Schiano would be stepping down as defensive coordinator and replaced by a pair of co-coordinators — Greg Mattison from Michigan and Jeff Hafley from the San Francisco 49ers.

Change was afoot Tuesday as well as, as expected, Bill Davis announced that he’ll be stepping down as OSU’s linebackers coach and transition back into the NFL in an undetermined location.

Davis spent two years with the Buckeyes in an on-field role. Prior to his time at OSU, he had spent 24 years as an assistant in the NFL.

Shortly after Davis’ social media announcement, OSU confirmed in a press release that Davis will be replaced by another U-M assistant, Al Washington. A Columbus native, Washington, whose father played his college football for the Buckeyes in the late seventies, just completed his first season with the Wolverines as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

“Al Washington is going to be a terrific addition to our coaching staff,” new head coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “I’ve known him as player and as a coach and I know his family very well. I think his familiarity with this region as a coach and as a recruiter is going to be very impactful, as will his leadership with our linebackers unit.”