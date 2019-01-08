Getty Images

Bill Davis out as Ohio State LBs coach, replaced by another Michigan assistant

By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 1:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

The changes on Ohio State’s coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball have officially reached the wholesale stage.

Late last week, reports emerged that co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was leaving OSU to take the defensive coordinator job at Oklahoma.  After much speculation over the previous couple weeks, it was confirmed Monday that Greg Schiano would be stepping down as defensive coordinator and replaced by a pair of co-coordinatorsGreg Mattison from Michigan and Jeff Hafley from the San Francisco 49ers.

Change was afoot Tuesday as well as, as expected, Bill Davis announced that he’ll be stepping down as OSU’s linebackers coach and transition back into the NFL in an undetermined location.

Davis spent two years with the Buckeyes in an on-field role.  Prior to his time at OSU, he had spent 24 years as an assistant in the NFL.

Shortly after Davis’ social media announcement, OSU confirmed in a press release that Davis will be replaced by another U-M assistant, Al Washington.  A Columbus native, Washington, whose father played his college football for the Buckeyes in the late seventies, just completed his first season with the Wolverines as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

“Al Washington is going to be a terrific addition to our coaching staff,” new head coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “I’ve known him as player and as a coach and I know his family very well. I think his familiarity with this region as a coach and as a recruiter is going to be very impactful, as will his leadership with our linebackers unit.”

President Trump congratulates Clemson, extends White House invite

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 12:26 PM EST
7 Comments

I can already smell the orange jokes from here.

Most of the nation outside of a certain portion of the Southeast was likely highly impressed with Clemson’s shellacking of defending champion Alabama in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game.  One of those impressed carries a little more weight than most as President Donald Trump tweeted out congratulations to Clemson “on an incredible win… against a powerful Alabama team.”

The POTUS also, as is (sometimes) customary, extended an invitation to head coach Dabo Swinney and his team to visit the White House at some point in the future.

This would mark the Tigers’ second trek to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump sitting in the Oval Office as the 2016 team, which beat the Crimson Tide in that year’s championship game, accepted the invitation and visited Washington D.C. in June of 2017.

Nick Saban‘s 2017 Alabama national title team visited the White House in April of this past year. Thus far, college football has avoided the controversy that’s enveloped other sports over invitations/non-invitations/rescinded invitations/rejected invitations during the Trump administration.

Illinois the landing spot for Oklahoma transfer A.D. Miller

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
2 Comments

Nearly a month after leaving Oklahoma, A.D. Miller officially has a new college football home.

Monday, Illinois announced that Miller has signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and plans to enroll at the University of Illinois this spring.  As Miller is coming to the Illini as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Next season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star 2015 signee — he originally committed to Illinois before flipping to Oklahoma — Miller started 10 games during his time with the Sooners.  The receiver made four of those starts during his redshirt junior season this past year.

The Dallas native finished his time in Norman with 236 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 21 catches during his 27 appearances with the Sooners.

“A.D. Miller is a player who had committed to Illinois at one point in time before eventually signing elsewhere,” head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “As his situation changed, A.D. saw an opportunity that was better for him heading into his senior season. This move, like many graduate transfers, is a chance to hit the restart button at a place he is already familiar with and a spot where he can contribute immediately. As I’ve gotten to talk to and know A.D., I have no doubt he will be a positive addition as a player and as a leader for our team.”

Odds out for 2019 title, with newly-minted champ Clemson the way-too-early favorite

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
5 Comments

Shortly after Alabama claimed the national championship for the 2017 season, the Crimson Tide was immediately installed as an 11/4 favorite for the 2018 title, with Clemson next up at 6/1.  Almost one year to the day later, the roles have been reversed.

Coming off a dominating woodshedding of Alabama Monday night, the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas, via ESPN.com, has installed Clemson as a 9/5 favorite to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship.  The Crimson Tide is the only other school in single digits as they will begin the offseason at 5/2.

The other two playoff qualifiers, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, are listed at 15-1 and 25-1, respectively.  A pair of teams that just missed out on this year’s playoffs, Georgia and Ohio State, are both at 12/1, while Michigan sits at 14/1.

Texas, which whipped an (ahem) “uninterested” Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, is at 20/1, while a trio of schools joins Notre Dame at 25/1: Florida, Nebraska and Washington.

The only other school with odds lower than 50/1 is Oregon, which comes in at 30/1.

Ohio State finishes ahead of playoff participants Oklahoma, Notre Dame in final AP poll

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
12 Comments

The curtain has dropped on the 2018 college football season, and so has the final Associated Press Top 25.

Last year at this time, the AP voters were causing a mini-uproar as they didn’t make College Football Playoff winner Alabama a unanimous selection as the No. 1 team in the country, instead giving unbeaten UCF four of the 61 first-place votes.  This year there was no acknowledgment of Cinderella as Clemson, which wallopped preseason No. 1 ‘Bama in the championship game Monday night, received all 61 of the first-place votes.

Alabama, which suffered its first loss after 14 straight wins to open the 2018 season, clocked in at No. 2 to finish an AP poll ranked in the Top Five for the 54th straight week, just one away from tying Miami’s record streak of 55 straight set in the early aughts.  Fellow playoff participants Oklahoma and Notre Dame finished Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, with Rose Bowl winner Ohio State claiming the No. 3 ranking.

The remainder of the Top 10 was filled out by LSU at No. 6, Florida and Georgia tied at No. 7, Texas at No. 9 and Washington State at No. 10.

With six teams, including four in the Top 10, the SEC led all conferences, with the Big Ten right behind with five.  The Big 12 had three — same as the Mountain West — while the ACC and Pac-12 had two each — same as the AAC.

At No. 11, UCF, which saw its 25-game winning streak snapped by LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, was the highest-rated Group of Five school.  Another non-Power Five program, Army, finished with its highest ranking in six decades (1958) as it heads into the 2019 offseason ranked No. 19.

Alabama was the highest-rated one-loss team (out of four) at No. 2; Oklahoma the highest-rated two-loss team (out of six) at No. 4; LSU the highest-rated three-loss team (out of seven) at No. 6; Texas the highest-rated four-loss team (out of six); while Northwestern, at No. 21, the lone five-loss team to appear in the poll.