Clay Helton wishes Kliff Kingsbury well in NFL as new search for offensive coordinator commences

The Kliff Kingsbury era of USC Trojans football vanished just as soon as it began, and now USC head coach Clay Helton is looking for a new offensive coordinator for a second time this offseason. After Kingsbury was hired by the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, Helton was left with little choice but to move forward and wish Kingsbury well.

“I am happy for Kliff,” Helton said in a released statement on Tuesday. “Any time you get an opportunity to be an NFL head coach, it is special. He is a talented coach, that’s why we brought him here. I wish him nothing but the best.”

USC officially hired Kingsbury to be the offensive coordinator a little more than a month ago, just 10 days after Kingsbury had been fired as head coach at Texas Tech. Kingsbury was to replace Tee Martin, who was not retained after a losing season for the Trojans. Where Helton and USC turn for their next offensive coordinator remains to be seen, although Helton expressed confidence in being able to attract a worthy candidate for the job.

“USC has always attracted the best coaches in the country from all levels,” Helton said. “We will spend the upcoming weeks finding the best possible fit for USC and our program.”

