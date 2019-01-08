President Trump congratulates Clemson, extends White House invite

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I can already smell the orange jokes from here.

Most of the nation outside of a certain portion of the Southeast was likely highly impressed with Clemson’s shellacking of defending champion Alabama in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game. One of those impressed carries a little more weight than most as President Donald Trump tweeted out congratulations to Clemson “on an incredible win… against a powerful Alabama team.”

The POTUS also, as is (sometimes) customary, extended an invitation to head coach Dabo Swinney and his team to visit the White House at some point in the future.

Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019

This would mark the Tigers’ second trek to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump sitting in the Oval Office as the 2016 team, which beat the Crimson Tide in that year’s championship game, accepted the invitation and visited Washington D.C. in June of 2017.

Nick Saban‘s 2017 Alabama national title team visited the White House in April of this past year. Thus far, college football has avoided the controversy that’s enveloped other sports over invitations/non-invitations/rescinded invitations/rejected invitations during the Trump administration.