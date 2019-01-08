Reports: Georgia OC Jim Chaney taking same job at Tennessee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A search that’s stretched into its seventh week will apparently end with a hire from an adjoining state — and from the same division, for good measure.

According to GoVols247.com, Tennessee is expected to name Jim Chaney as Jeremy Pruitt‘s new offensive coordinator. The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.

247Sports reports that a formal announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

NEWS: Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is leaving Georgia for Tennessee, a source confirms to The Athletic. First reported by @GoVols247 — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 9, 2019

Chaney has spent the past three seasons in the same job at Georgia, while also serving as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach. If this move comes to fruition, it would mark a homecoming of sorts as Chaney served as the Vols’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2009-12.

It’s believed that the move would also come with a significant raise as Chaney, after making $950,000 in 2018, would see his guaranteed compensation bumped to somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million.

Pruitt has been searching for a new coordinator since Tyson left the program on Nov. 27 to become the head coach at Western Kentucky.