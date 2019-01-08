Reports: Georgia OC Jim Chaney taking same job at Tennessee

A search that’s stretched into its seventh week will apparently end with a hire from an adjoining state — and from the same division, for good measure.
According to GoVols247.com, Tennessee is expected to name Jim Chaney as Jeremy Pruitt‘s new offensive coordinator. The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.
247Sports reports that a formal announcement could come as early as Wednesday.
Chaney has spent the past three seasons in the same job at Georgia, while also serving as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach. If this move comes to fruition, it would mark a homecoming of sorts as Chaney served as the Vols’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2009-12.
It’s believed that the move would also come with a significant raise as Chaney, after making $950,000 in 2018, would see his guaranteed compensation bumped to somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million.
Pruitt has been searching for a new coordinator since Tyson left the program on Nov. 27 to become the head coach at Western Kentucky.
The Kliff Kingsbury era of USC Trojans football vanished just as soon as it began, and now USC head coach Clay Helton is looking for a new offensive coordinator for a second time this offseason. After Kingsbury was hired by the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, Helton was left with little choice but to move forward and wish Kingsbury well.
“I am happy for Kliff,” Helton said in a released statement on Tuesday. “Any time you get an opportunity to be an NFL head coach, it is special. He is a talented coach, that’s why we brought him here. I wish him nothing but the best.”
USC officially hired Kingsbury to be the offensive coordinator a little more than a month ago, just 10 days after Kingsbury had been fired as head coach at Texas Tech. Kingsbury was to replace Tee Martin, who was not retained after a losing season for the Trojans. Where Helton and USC turn for their next offensive coordinator remains to be seen, although Helton expressed confidence in being able to attract a worthy candidate for the job.
“USC has always attracted the best coaches in the country from all levels,” Helton said. “We will spend the upcoming weeks finding the best possible fit for USC and our program.”
Illinois may not have been able to secure a commitment from the top player in the state coming out of high school, but the Illini got him now. Tight end Luke Ford has officially been added to the Illinois football program, as announced today the school Tuesday.
Ford announced his intent to transfer from Georgia to Illinois a few days ago. In his previous statement about his decision to leave the Bulldogs, Ford cited a desire to be closer to his family due to the health of his grandparents and the cost for his family to travel to see him play each week. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith mentioned that factor in a statement about the addition of Ford to the roster.
“Luke Ford was the top-rated recruit in the state of Illinois his senior year and we worked very hard in developing a great relationship during his recruitment,” Smith said in a released statement. “It’s not unusual for athletes wanting to be near home so that family members are close by, and we are extremely happy that Luke felt Illinois was the place for him to attend school and play football after making the decision to transfer.”
Smith and Illinois have been busy adding to their roster with transfer players this offseason. Illinois previously added Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas and Oklahoma wide receiver A.D. Miller. Minnesota defensive back Rey Estes also previously announced his decision to transfer to Illinois.
The College Football Playoff continues to be a financial success, but the ratings from Monday night’s national championship game hit a new low for the College Football Playoff as it closed the books on the fifth year of the playoff format. According to overnight numbers shared by ESPN on Tuesday, Clemson’s 44-16 victory over Alabama in Santa Clara drew a 14.6 overnight rating across all of ESPN’s platforms.
As expected, the ratings tailed off as the game went to the fourth quarter and it was becoming pretty clear Clemson had the game and the championship under their control. With no reason to stay tuned, casual fans began checking out in the fourth quarter. As noted by the Associated Press, Nielson reported a total viewership across ESPN’s platforms of 25.2 million, which does not include any additional numbers from streaming options.
The inaugural College Football Playoff national championship game between Ohio State and Oregon drew a Nielsen rating of 18.9 with 33.4 million viewers in 2015. The 2016 championship game between Alabama and Clemson scored a 15.8 Nielsen rating. The rematch the following season drew a 15.3 with 26.0 million viewers. Last year’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia saw an increase with a 16.7 Nielsen rating.
Was there real fatigue about another Alabama vs. Clemson matchup? It would seem that could be justified in the ratings, but the fact the game was not particularly close the longer the game went on was the biggest culprit for a downward trend with the national championship game this weekend. It also hurts having two teams from the same general region play in the game because college football tends to be more of a regional interest than the NFL. And, not to be dismissive of Clemson, the Tigers are not quite the national brand that will lure in casual viewers despite their success in recent years.
But let’s just blame this on ESPN’s decision to not have a coaches room broadcast feed this year (they instead gave us a broadcast feed featuring their Monday Night Football team, which nobody ever would have thought to ask for). ESPN will hopefully learn a lesson and bring it back for the championship game next year.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill had some good news for the Buckeyes on Tuesday. He’s coming back for another year of football in Columbus. Hill announced his decision to return to Ohio State with a statement shared on his Twitter account.
“First I would like to thank Coach Urban Meyer for giving me a chance to be a Buckeye,” Hill said in his statement. “It was by far, some of the best moments of my life. With that being said, and with the guidance and mentorship of Cris Carter, and my family, I have decided to take one last ride with my brothers, my coaches, and you, Buckeye Nation!”
Hill was Ohio State’s second-leading receiver with 865 yards and six touchdowns this season. Although he was used on special teams to return punts, Hill had just 76 return yards on 14 punt return attempts, an average of just 5.4 return yards per game.