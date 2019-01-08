Texas losing top receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to NFL

When it comes to wide receivers and early declarations, Texas is batting .500 in the new year.

Last Thursday, Collin Johnson announced that he would be returning to UT for his senior season. It was thought that Longhorns teammate and fellow receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was leaning toward making himself available for the NFL draft; Tuesday, Humphrey confirmed via Twitter that he’s leaving his remaining eligibility on the table and taking the early leap into the NFL’s draft pool.

This past season, Humphrey led the Longhorns in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,176) and receiving touchdowns (nine). The 6-4, 222-pound Humphrey came into the 2018 season with 446 yards and one touchdown on 39 receptions in the previous two years combined.

The good news for the Longhorns, which finished inside the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings, is that, thus far, Humphrey is the only known draft-eligible Longhorn who has opted to leave early. The deadline to submit paperwork to be included in the 2019 draft is Jan. 14.