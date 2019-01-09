Getty Images

Attorney: decision on Georgia transfer QB Justin Fields’ immediate eligibility at Ohio State should be made by February

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 8:39 AM EST
It shouldn’t take much longer to find out whether one of Ohio State’s most hyped additions will see the field in 2019.

Jan. 5, and after weeks and weeks worth of speculation, it was confirmed that not only would Justin Fields be transferring from Georgia, but that OSU would be his landing spot.  While Fields would normally have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws, the quarterback has retained the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson, a transfer from Ole Miss, last year — in an attempt to play immediately.

As the basis of his appeal, it was believed that Fields would use the racist slur directed at him by a since-dismissed UGA baseball player during this past season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.  In a Toledo Blade report, it was confirmed that will indeed be the tack Fields/Mars takes, albeit with a twist:

Fields was one of the highest-rated shortstop recruits in the country and is considered a professional baseball prospect. But he wasn’t comfortable joining the Georgia baseball team because of the slurs directed toward him, a source said.

A potential fly in the ointment for Fields is that his sister is a star softball player who had committed to play the sport at UGA, and maintained that commitment by signing with the Bulldogs despite the racial incident involving her brother — the incident happened in October, she signed the next month.  However, given what’s at the crux of Fields’ appeal, it’s highly unlikely that UGA, which can object to or support the waiver request, or the NCAA will want to die on that particular hill.

Regardless, Mars expects a decision from the NCAA on Fields’ appeal by February.

“Unlike the situation with the Ole Miss transfers, the process of obtaining a waiver for Justin isn’t going to drag on for months,” Mars told the Blade‘s Kyle Rowland. “This is a high priority for Coach [Ryan] Day, and it’s my top priority at the moment. I’m confident the process will move quickly and that the NCAA will be able to make a decision on OSU’s waiver request much sooner than most people might think.”

Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018.  He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns.  He also ran the ball 42 times for 266 yards and scored another four touchdowns on the ground.

If the appeal is successful, it’s likely Fields will enter spring practice — or by the time they exit it — as the odds-on favorite to replace Dwayne Haskins under center for the Buckeyes.

South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards delivers one of the best NFL decision announcements you’ll see this year

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 9:03 AM EST
Most announcements players make when confirming they are returning to school for their senior seasons are rather mundane, run-of-the-mill affairs. This one is the exact opposite.

After much speculation, Bryan Edwards confirmed Tuesday evening that he would indeed be eschewing early entry into the April NFL draft and returning to South Carolina for another year. To drive home what he was announcing, the wide receiver used a 15-second clip from the film “Wolf of Wall Street” to deliver his message.

WARNING: Unless you work in a shipyard or factory or some other similar business, one word used in the clip is decidedly NSFW.  Click “play” wisely.

This past season, Edwards’ 52 receptions, 809 yards, seven touchdowns and 15.6 yards per catch were all second on the Gamecocks. With Deebo Samuelsearly departure for the NFL, Edwards will be USC’s leading returning receiver in 2019.

Wazzu’s Mike Leach named AFCA Coach of the Year

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 7:27 AM EST
The greatest season in the history of the Washington State football program has earned its leader a prestigious individual honor.

Tuesday, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced that Mike Leach has been named as its FBS National Coach of the Year.  Leach becomes the first Wazzu head coach to take home the honor, and, per the school, just the second coach in the program’s history (Mike Price, 1997) to take home a national Coach of the Year honor.

“This is a great team award and I am honored to accept this on behalf of our team,” Leach said in a brief statement.

Wazzu finished the 2018 season 11-2, the most-ever wins in the history of a program that stretches back more than 100 years.  The 37 wins the past four seasons are the most in any four-year stretch for the school, surpassing the 35 won from 2001-04.

Leach, 49-40 overall in his seven seasons in Pullman, is also the first Cougars coach to lead Wazzu to four straight bowl games.

Hawaii, Nick Rolovich agree to two-year contract extension

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
Coming off the program’s best season in nearly a decade, Hawaii has rewarded its head football coach.

Tuesday night, Hawaii announced that it has reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with Nick Rolovich.  The third-year coach is now signed through the 2022 season.

An additional stipulation of the reworked contract would allow the deal to be extended out one more year, through the 2023 season, if the Rainbow Warriors qualify for a bowl game in either the 2019 or 2020 seasons.

“We’re very appreciative of what Nick and his staff has accomplished in his first three seasons,” a statement from athletic director David Matlin began. “Nick has elevated our football program with two bowl appearances and this season with the most wins since 2010. He is a great representative of our university and his ‘Live Aloha, Play Warrior’ slogan has resonated throughout the community. We are thrilled to be able to extend his contract and look forward to the next few years of Rainbow Warrior football.”

Rolovich, who played the last half of his college football career for the Rainbow Warriors, has gone 18-22 overall and 10-14 in Mountain West play in his three seasons.  The 8-6 record in 2018 was the program’s best since it went 10-4 in 2010.

Hawaii has also qualified for a bowl game in two of Rolovich’s three years.

“It’s truly an honor to coach at my alma mater, it’s a privilege that many coaches aren’t able to do,” the head coach said in his statement. “I’m thankful to David Matlin and the University of Hawai‘i administration who gave me my first head coaching opportunity and now to extend my time here. I realize Rainbow Warrior football means a lot to the university community and the state of Hawai‘i and my staff, student-athletes, and I will continue to work hard to maintain a successful program.”

In the release announcing the extension, there was no mention of any type of financial enhancements.  According to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, Rolovich’s $486,504 in guaranteed compensation was dead last among the 11 Mountain West head coaches listed.

Reports: Georgia OC Jim Chaney taking same job at Tennessee

By John TaylorJan 8, 2019, 9:19 PM EST
A search that’s stretched into its seventh week will apparently end with a hire from an adjoining state — and from the same division, for good measure.

According to GoVols247.com, Tennessee is expected to name Jim Chaney as Jeremy Pruitt‘s new offensive coordinator.  The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.

247Sports reports that a formal announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

Chaney has spent the past three seasons in the same job at Georgia, while also serving as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach.  If this move comes to fruition, it would mark a homecoming of sorts as Chaney served as the Vols’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2009-12.

It’s believed that the move would also come with a significant raise as Chaney, after making $950,000 in 2018, would see his guaranteed compensation bumped to somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million.

Pruitt has been searching for a new coordinator since Tyson left the program on Nov. 27 to become the head coach at Western Kentucky.