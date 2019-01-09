Colorado State’s Mike Bobo declines $100k raise to which he was contractually entitled

This is something you don’t see hardly ever, if at all.

Based on his contract, Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was entitled to receive a $100,000 raise in his 2019 salary, going from $1.8 million to $1.9 million. However, as the Rams were coming off a 3-9 season, Bobo didn’t feel that he had earned the raise, so he did what would be unthinkable to some (most?) — he informed his boss, athletic director Joe Parker, that he was declining the raise.

“I didn’t think we were very disciplined, I didn’t think we were very accountable to each other, and ultimately that’s my responsibility,” Bobo told the Loveland Herald-Reporter. “I thought it was a way to show accountability is a two-way street, in my opinion. It’s easy to say it’s this guy’s fault or that guy’s fault, but ultimately I’m the guy in charge and made a decision, called Joe on the telephone and told him that’s what I wanted to do.”

You want to teach accountability to your players? Turn down six figures because you didn’t think you did enough to deserve it. That’ll open some eyes.

And, for those who are curious, this wasn’t just some lip service on Bobo’s part as the Reporter-Herald writes that the coach “amended his contract and signed it in the past week, leaving his salary for this [coming] season at $1.8 million.”

After missing time in summer camp because of a health issue, Bobo led the Rams to a three-win season that was the program’s worst since three straight such years from 2009-11. In late November, while acknowledging “the 2018 campaign’s outcome is not acceptable,” Parker confirmed that Bobo would be returning for a fifth season.

In each of his first three seasons in Fort Collins, Bobo had posted identical 7-6 records, with each of those years ending in bowl losses.