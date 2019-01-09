Georgia Tech hires Gus’s right-hand man to be its general manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a new era for Georgia Tech football, complete with a brand new job title: general manager.

This new term, seen elsewhere at LSU and Arizona, is given to the employee tasked with overseeing all angles of his program’s roster management from recruiting to the walk-on program to the transfer market, has been bestowed upon Patrick Suddes.

An Atlanta native, Suddes worked with new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins at Alabama.

“I’ve known Patrick since my days at the University of Alabama with Coach (Nick) Saban,” Collins said. “He was integral in setting up the entire infrastructure of recruiting and operations at Alabama, which has lent itself well to a really nice 12-year run for Coach Saban. I’m excited to bring the expertise that Patrick gathered from places like Alabama, Texas and Auburn here to The Flats, in his hometown of Atlanta.”

Suddes worked in a similar role at Auburn.

“Pat Suddes is the one that is really my right hand guy,” Malzahn said on Dec. 19, via Auburn Undercover, who broke the story. “Me and (athletics director) Allen (Greene) have a great relationship. I’m really looking forward to next season.”

Suddes has also overseen recruiting at Arizona State and Texas, and spent the first seven seasons of the Saban era at Alabama as associate AD of football operations.

Collins rose the coaching totem pole with the reputation as a voracious recruiter, and this hiring shows he intends to build a serious recruiting operation in Atlanta.