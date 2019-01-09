Hawaii, Nick Rolovich agree to two-year contract extension

Coming off the program’s best season in nearly a decade, Hawaii has rewarded its head football coach.

Tuesday night, Hawaii announced that it has reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with Nick Rolovich. The third-year coach is now signed through the 2022 season.

An additional stipulation of the reworked contract would allow the deal to be extended out one more year, through the 2023 season, if the Rainbow Warriors qualify for a bowl game in either the 2019 or 2020 seasons.

“We’re very appreciative of what Nick and his staff has accomplished in his first three seasons,” a statement from athletic director David Matlin began. “Nick has elevated our football program with two bowl appearances and this season with the most wins since 2010. He is a great representative of our university and his ‘Live Aloha, Play Warrior’ slogan has resonated throughout the community. We are thrilled to be able to extend his contract and look forward to the next few years of Rainbow Warrior football.”

Rolovich, who played the last half of his college football career for the Rainbow Warriors, has gone 18-22 overall and 10-14 in Mountain West play in his three seasons. The 8-6 record in 2018 was the program’s best since it went 10-4 in 2010.

Hawaii has also qualified for a bowl game in two of Rolovich’s three years.

“It’s truly an honor to coach at my alma mater, it’s a privilege that many coaches aren’t able to do,” the head coach said in his statement. “I’m thankful to David Matlin and the University of Hawai‘i administration who gave me my first head coaching opportunity and now to extend my time here. I realize Rainbow Warrior football means a lot to the university community and the state of Hawai‘i and my staff, student-athletes, and I will continue to work hard to maintain a successful program.”

In the release announcing the extension, there was no mention of any type of financial enhancements. According to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, Rolovich’s $486,504 in guaranteed compensation was dead last among the 11 Mountain West head coaches listed.