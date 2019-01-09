NFL Rhuled out again as Baylor keeps its head coach

In January of 2018, after interviewing for the head-coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Rhule pulled his name from consideration and returned to Baylor. Nearly one full year later, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that Rhule was a candidate to take over the New York Jets. In fact, it was reported that Rhule had gotten a second interview with the NFL organization, which is a significant sign that both sides are interested in consummating a football marriage.
For the second straight year, however, the Bears won’t have to worry about replacing Rhule as the head coach’s boss confirmed that his coach will return for the 2019 season.
Hired in December of 2016 by the Bears, Rhule was the permanent replacement for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.
In his second season, Rhule directed one of the biggest turnarounds in the FBS as the Bears went 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl.
And, if he continues the football program’s current trajectory, it’s only a matter of when, not if, the NFL will come calling again. And, next time, it seems hard to believe he could turn it down a third time.
Oklahoma had college football’s best offense in 2017, lost a ton off that unit, then put together an offense that was just as good or even better if 2018.
If the pattern holds in 2019, Lincoln Riley won’t just be a candidate for NFL jobs. He’ll need to have his head examined to see if he’s actually a mortal human being.
In addition to the expected departure of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, Oklahoma has also lost deep threat Marquise Brown and now four of its five starting offensive lineman.
Guards Ben Powers and Dru Samia were seniors, and right tackle Cody Ford has already announced his candidacy for the 2019 NFL Draft. Left tackle Bobby Evans, seen lifting Brown into the air above, was thought to be likely to return to Norman for his senior season, but he has now cannonballed into the NFL draft pool as well.
“[A]fter thoughtful consideration with my family, I have chosen to forgo final year of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Evans wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account.
An Allen, Texas, native, started all 14 games at left tackle and was named a Second Team All-Big 12 performer for his efforts. He was part of a unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line, and now guarantees OU will have to replace four-fifths of that unit.
The good news for Oklahoma? Center Creed Humphrey was arguably the best of the bunch, and he was a redshirt freshman in 2018.
Clemson has already lost a linebacker and a defensive back to the 2019 NFL Draft, and now Dexter Lawrence makes it a trifecta.
The 2017 AP All-American’s Clemson career actually ended two games earlier than he intended, such that it mattered. The Tigers rolled to the 2018 national title with wins over Notre Dame and Alabama by a combined 74-19.
Still, Lawrence will be a big loss when combined with the graduations of fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plus defensive end Austin Bryant. Fellow junior Clelin Ferrell could also join Lawrence, meaning the most heralded defensive line in college football would all be gone for 2019. Lawrence’s replacement, Albert Huggins, was also a senior and is expected to be picked in this spring’s draft as well.
“I have given Clemson all I have,” Lawrence wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “Through prayers and conversations with my family, I believe that my next step in life is to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.”
Lawrence is widely expected to be the first of those Tigers to hear his name called, with his massive 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame and cat-like quickness. He was the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, then a First Team All-ACC honoree in 2017 and ’18. He collected 97 career tackles, 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.
It’s a new era for Georgia Tech football, complete with a brand new job title: general manager.
This new term, seen elsewhere at LSU and Arizona, is given to the employee tasked with overseeing all angles of his program’s roster management from recruiting to the walk-on program to the transfer market, has been bestowed upon Patrick Suddes.
An Atlanta native, Suddes worked with new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins at Alabama.
“I’ve known Patrick since my days at the University of Alabama with Coach (Nick) Saban,” Collins said. “He was integral in setting up the entire infrastructure of recruiting and operations at Alabama, which has lent itself well to a really nice 12-year run for Coach Saban. I’m excited to bring the expertise that Patrick gathered from places like Alabama, Texas and Auburn here to The Flats, in his hometown of Atlanta.”
Suddes worked in a similar role at Auburn.
“Pat Suddes is the one that is really my right hand guy,” Malzahn said on Dec. 19, via Auburn Undercover, who broke the story. “Me and (athletics director) Allen (Greene) have a great relationship. I’m really looking forward to next season.”
Suddes has also overseen recruiting at Arizona State and Texas, and spent the first seven seasons of the Saban era at Alabama as associate AD of football operations.
Collins rose the coaching totem pole with the reputation as a voracious recruiter, and this hiring shows he intends to build a serious recruiting operation in Atlanta.
For the third time in a year, Rice is losing a lineman who’s pursuing a graduate transfer, although this one is one is on the defensive side of the ball.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Zach Abercrumbia announced that, “[d]ue to unforeseen circumstances, I will be transferring to play my last year of eligibility.” Abercrumbia is on schedule to earn his degree from Rice this coming May.
It’s already being reported that Marshall, Memphis, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the defensive lineman regarding a potential transfer.
As a redshirt junior this past season, Abercrumbia led the Owls in quarterback hurries with six and was third in tackles with 55. He was also tied for third in tackles for loss with 4.5.
Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-2, 286-pound lineman earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.