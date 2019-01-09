NFL Rhuled out again as Baylor keeps its head coach

In January of 2018, after interviewing for the head-coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Rhule pulled his name from consideration and returned to Baylor. Nearly one full year later, it’s déjà vu all over again.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Rhule was a candidate to take over the New York Jets. In fact, it was reported that Rhule had gotten a second interview with the NFL organization, which is a significant sign that both sides are interested in consummating a football marriage.

For the second straight year, however, the Bears won’t have to worry about replacing Rhule as the head coach’s boss confirmed that his coach will return for the 2019 season.

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades says he's 'thrilled' Matt Rhule is staying: 'Matt, the staff and our student-athletes have done a tremendous job building a foundation, moving the program forward and positioning it for more success in the future both on and off the field.' — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) January 10, 2019

Hired in December of 2016 by the Bears, Rhule was the permanent replacement for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.

In his second season, Rhule directed one of the biggest turnarounds in the FBS as the Bears went 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl.

And, if he continues the football program’s current trajectory, it’s only a matter of when, not if, the NFL will come calling again. And, next time, it seems hard to believe he could turn it down a third time.