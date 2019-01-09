Oklahoma now losing both OTs to NFL draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma had college football’s best offense in 2017, lost a ton off that unit, then put together an offense that was just as good or even better if 2018.

If the pattern holds in 2019, Lincoln Riley won’t just be a candidate for NFL jobs. He’ll need to have his head examined to see if he’s actually a mortal human being.

In addition to the expected departure of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, Oklahoma has also lost deep threat Marquise Brown and now four of its five starting offensive lineman.

Guards Ben Powers and Dru Samia were seniors, and right tackle Cody Ford has already announced his candidacy for the 2019 NFL Draft. Left tackle Bobby Evans, seen lifting Brown into the air above, was thought to be likely to return to Norman for his senior season, but he has now cannonballed into the NFL draft pool as well.

“[A]fter thoughtful consideration with my family, I have chosen to forgo final year of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Evans wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

It's been a great ride, Sooner till I die 🙌🏾🙏🏾 — Bobby Deuce ✌🏾 (@BobbyEvans44) January 9, 2019

An Allen, Texas, native, started all 14 games at left tackle and was named a Second Team All-Big 12 performer for his efforts. He was part of a unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line, and now guarantees OU will have to replace four-fifths of that unit.

The good news for Oklahoma? Center Creed Humphrey was arguably the best of the bunch, and he was a redshirt freshman in 2018.