Title game defensive MVP one of two Clemson players declaring for NFL

Still basking in the glow of its second national championship in three years, Clemson has seen the first of what’s expected to be a handful of early departures.

On Twitter early Wednesday afternoon, cornerback Trayvon Mullen (pictured) announced via Twitter that he would be foregoing his remaining eligibility with the Tigers and making himself available for the April NFL draft. Less than a half-hour later, teammate and linebacker Tre Lamar made the same announcement on the same social media site.

Thank You, Clemson Family 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ZdDXiRh9QF — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) January 9, 2019

Coming off the championship win over Alabama in which he was named as the game’s Defensive MVP, Mullen is projected to be one of the first corners taken in the upcoming NFL draft. Mullen, a two-year starter for the Tigers, was named second-team ACC following the 2018 regular season.

Lamar was also a second-team all-conference performer who was a finalist for the 2018 Butkus Award.