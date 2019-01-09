Utah losing two Utes to transfer

No, not two Yutes. Two Utes.

Tuesday brought a bit of departure upheaval to Utah’s roster, with first wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (not pictured) taking to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Kyle Whittingham’s football program and then, a dozen hours later on the same social media website, linebacker Chris Hart (not pictured either) doing the same. Neither player gave a specific reason for their respective decisions, although Mariner had complained publicly about his role in the offense during this past season.

In 12 games this season, Mariner caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, with the former two totals good for sixth on the team. At least as it comes to the Utes portion of his playing career, the redshirt junior will finish with 785 yards and four touchdowns on his 52 receptions.

Hart was the highest-rated defensive signee in the Utes’ 2015 recruiting class. Despite the recruiting hype, Hart played in just 15 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman. Four of those appearances came this past season, with all of his action coming on special teams.