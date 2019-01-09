Getty Images

Utah losing two Utes to transfer

Jan 9, 2019
Tuesday brought a bit of departure upheaval to Utah’s roster, with first wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (not pictured) taking to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Kyle Whittingham’s football program and then, a dozen hours later on the same social media website, linebacker Chris Hart (not pictured either) doing the same.  Neither player gave a specific reason for their respective decisions, although Mariner had complained publicly about his role in the offense during this past season.

In 12 games this season, Mariner caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, with the former two totals good for sixth on the team.  At least as it comes to the Utes portion of his playing career, the redshirt junior will finish with 785 yards and four touchdowns on his 52 receptions.

Hart was the highest-rated defensive signee in the Utes’ 2015 recruiting class.  Despite the recruiting hype, Hart played in just 15 games the past three seasons after taking a redshirt as a true freshman.  Four of those appearances came this past season, with all of his action coming on special teams.

DT Zach Abercrumbia taking grad transfer out of Rice

Jan 9, 2019
For the third time in a year, Rice is losing a lineman who’s pursuing a graduate transfer, although this one is one is on the defensive side of the ball.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Zach Abercrumbia announced that, “[d]ue to unforeseen circumstances, I will be transferring to play my last year of eligibility.” Abercrumbia is on schedule to earn his degree from Rice this coming May.

It’s already being reported that Marshall, Memphis, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the defensive lineman regarding a potential transfer.

As a redshirt junior this past season, Abercrumbia led the Owls in quarterback hurries with six and was third in tackles with 55.  He was also tied for third in tackles for loss with 4.5.

Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-2, 286-pound lineman earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

Ex-LSU player shot by dog on hunting trip, has leg amputated

Jan 9, 2019
According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, former LSU offensive lineman Matt Branch was shot by a dog while duck hunting in Mississippi in late December, with the resulting injuries associated with the shooting forcing his leg to be amputated.  The accident occurred during an annual hunting trip that included Branch, whose family owns the property on which the accident occurred, and a handful of friends and family members.

From the Clarion-Ledger:

The game plan called for Heckford, Branch, Branch’s cousin, David Joe Branch, Branch’s younger brother, Connor Branch, and friend, David Lamonte, to spread out and hunt along a slough. Later in the morning, they planned to regroup and hunt together.

“At approximately 9:40 a.m., David Joe, David, Matt and I were all standing around the bed of the (Polaris) Ranger and Matt had laid his gun down flat in the bed of the Ranger and walked around on the passenger side to finish loading up,” Heckford said. “I was at the tailgate no more than 4 feet away from him.”

Seeing that the hunters were loading the vehicle, another hunting companion, a Labrador retriever named Tito, jumped in the bed of the Ranger. As he walked around finding a place to sit, he stepped on the safety of Branch’s shotgun and pulled the trigger.

The group was able to get Branch, who was hit in the thigh by the gunshot, to a clearing accessible to medical personnel and was later transported to a pair of medical facilities, the latter of which performed the amputation on his left leg.  Branch has since undergone multiple surgeries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Branch played in 28 games for LSU from 2009-11 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2008, but didn’t get to finish out his career with the Tigers as injuries forced him to retire prior to the start of his senior season.

Title game defensive MVP one of two Clemson players declaring for NFL

Jan 9, 2019
Still basking in the glow of its second national championship in three years, Clemson has seen the first of what’s expected to be a handful of early departures.

On Twitter early Wednesday afternoon, cornerback Trayvon Mullen (pictured) announced via Twitter that he would be foregoing his remaining eligibility with the Tigers and making himself available for the April NFL draft.  Less than a half-hour later, teammate and linebacker Tre Lamar made the same announcement on the same social media site.

Coming off the championship win over Alabama in which he was named as the game’s Defensive MVP, Mullen is projected to be one of the first corners taken in the upcoming NFL draft.  Mullen, a two-year starter for the Tigers, was named second-team ACC following the 2018 regular season.

Lamar was also a second-team all-conference performer who was a finalist for the 2018 Butkus Award.

Report: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts now in NCAA transfer portal

Jan 9, 2019
The player who would be the “biggest free agent in college football history” is one step closer to coming onto the market.

According to 247Sports.com‘s Barton Simmons, Jalen Hurts‘ name is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal system.  The move allows other football programs to contact the quarterback without receiving permission from Alabama first.

While the move doesn’t necessarily mean Hurts will definitely transfer — he could always remove his name and return to the Crimson Tide — it has in the past usually ended with the player moving on to another school.

Hurts graduated from Alabama in December, meaning he could move on to another FBS program and be immediately eligible to play in 2019.  The upcoming season will be the true junior’s final year of eligibility.

Given his experience and success at this level, Hurts is expected to be one of the most sought-after commodities on the free-agent market.

Hurts started every game but one in 2016 and 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record in that span.  He was under center for the national championship game loss to Clemson after the 2016 season, and was in the same spot for last year’s title game against Georgia until a 13-0 halftime deficit compelled Nick Saban to pull the trigger on a change.

And the rest, as they say, is history, as Tua Tagovailoa played a significant role in a second-half comeback that was capped by the then-true freshman’s game-winning touchdown pass in the first overtime.  Amidst criticism from Hurts himself, Tagovailoa won the job ahead of the 2018 season kicking off and, after finishing runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting, led the Tide into another title game loss to the Tigers earlier this month.

As Tagovailoa will be a true junior in 2019 and is firmly entrenched as the starter, that combination of factors triggered Hurts’ decision to at least explore a transfer.

As for potential landing spots?  There are a handful of places that make sense, but there’s been a significant amount of speculation over the past few weeks that rival Auburn, which is losing its starting quarterback to the NFL and has no clear-cut replacement in-house, is very much a viable option.