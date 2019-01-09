Will Muschamp adds ex-Miami OC Thomas Brown to South Carolina staff

It didn’t take long for Thomas Brown to land on his coaching feet.

When Manny Diaz abandoned Temple after less than three weeks on the job to return to Miami, the new Hurricanes head coach whacked the entirety of Mark Richt‘s offensive staff. Less than two weeks later, one of those whackees, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, is quickly back in the coaching game as he’s been hired by Will Muschamp at South Carolina.

Specifically, Brown, who spent the last three seasons at Miami, will serve as the Gamecocks’ running backs coach. Brown also coached that positional group during his time with the Hurricanes.

“Thomas is an accomplished running backs coach who has done a great job at multiple spots, including Wisconsin, Georgia and Miami,” said Muschamp in a statement. “He’s an outstanding young football coach, having been a coordinator at Miami, and is an outstanding recruiter. We are excited to have him part of the Gamecock family.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Brown said. “I have great respect for Coach Muschamp — I’ve known him for a long time. Obviously, I’ve been around (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan) McClendon. We played together at Georgia and worked together for a year at Georgia, and always talked about having the opportunity to get back on the same side together. This is a great place and I’m looking forward to it.”

To make room for Brown, tight ends coach Pat Washington will not have his contract renewed by USC. Bobby Bentley, who had been Muschamp’s running backs coach, will take over Washington’s role.