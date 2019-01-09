Getty Images

Will Muschamp adds ex-Miami OC Thomas Brown to South Carolina staff

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
It didn’t take long for Thomas Brown to land on his coaching feet.

When Manny Diaz abandoned Temple after less than three weeks on the job to return to Miami, the new Hurricanes head coach whacked the entirety of Mark Richt‘s offensive staff.  Less than two weeks later, one of those whackees, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, is quickly back in the coaching game as he’s been hired by Will Muschamp at South Carolina.

Specifically, Brown, who spent the last three seasons at Miami, will serve as the Gamecocks’ running backs coach.  Brown also coached that positional group during his time with the Hurricanes.

“Thomas is an accomplished running backs coach who has done a great job at multiple spots, including Wisconsin, Georgia and Miami,” said Muschamp in a statement. “He’s an outstanding young football coach, having been a coordinator at Miami, and is an outstanding recruiter. We are excited to have him part of the Gamecock family.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Brown said. “I have great respect for Coach Muschamp — I’ve known him for a long time. Obviously, I’ve been around (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan) McClendon. We played together at Georgia and worked together for a year at Georgia, and always talked about having the opportunity to get back on the same side together. This is a great place and I’m looking forward to it.”

To make room for Brown, tight ends coach Pat Washington will not have his contract renewed by USC.  Bobby Bentley, who had been Muschamp’s running backs coach, will take over Washington’s role.

Colorado State’s Mike Bobo declines $100k raise to which he was contractually entitled

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
This is something you don’t see hardly ever, if at all.

Based on his contract, Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was entitled to receive a $100,000 raise in his 2019 salary, going from $1.8 million to $1.9 million.  However, as the Rams were coming off a 3-9 season, Bobo didn’t feel that he had earned the raise, so he did what would be unthinkable to some (most?) — he informed his boss, athletic director Joe Parker, that he was declining the raise.

“I didn’t think we were very disciplined, I didn’t think we were very accountable to each other, and ultimately that’s my responsibility,” Bobo told the Loveland Herald-Reporter. “I thought it was a way to show accountability is a two-way street, in my opinion. It’s easy to say it’s this guy’s fault or that guy’s fault, but ultimately I’m the guy in charge and made a decision, called Joe on the telephone and told him that’s what I wanted to do.”

You want to teach accountability to your players?  Turn down six figures because you didn’t think you did enough to deserve it.  That’ll open some eyes.

And, for those who are curious, this wasn’t just some lip service on Bobo’s part as the Reporter-Herald writes that the coach “amended his contract and signed it in the past week, leaving his salary for this [coming] season at $1.8 million.”

After missing time in summer camp because of a health issue, Bobo led the Rams to a three-win season that was the program’s worst since three straight such years from 2009-11.  In late November, while acknowledging “the 2018 campaign’s outcome is not acceptable,” Parker confirmed that Bobo would be returning for a fifth season.

In each of his first three seasons in Fort Collins, Bobo had posted identical 7-6 records, with each of those years ending in bowl losses.

South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards delivers one of the best NFL decision announcements you’ll see this year

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 9:03 AM EST
Most announcements players make when confirming they are returning to school for their senior seasons are rather mundane, run-of-the-mill affairs. This one is the exact opposite.

After much speculation, Bryan Edwards confirmed Tuesday evening that he would indeed be eschewing early entry into the April NFL draft and returning to South Carolina for another year. To drive home what he was announcing, the wide receiver used a 15-second clip from the film “Wolf of Wall Street” to deliver his message.

WARNING: Unless you work in a shipyard or factory or some other similar business, one word used in the clip is decidedly NSFW.  Click “play” wisely.

This past season, Edwards’ 52 receptions, 809 yards, seven touchdowns and 15.6 yards per catch were all second on the Gamecocks. With Deebo Samuelsearly departure for the NFL, Edwards will be USC’s leading returning receiver in 2019.

Attorney: decision on Georgia transfer QB Justin Fields’ immediate eligibility at Ohio State should be made by February

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 8:39 AM EST
It shouldn’t take much longer to find out whether one of Ohio State’s most hyped additions will see the field in 2019.

Jan. 5, and after weeks and weeks worth of speculation, it was confirmed that not only would Justin Fields be transferring from Georgia, but that OSU would be his landing spot.  While Fields would normally have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws, the quarterback has retained the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson, a transfer from Ole Miss, last year — in an attempt to play immediately.

As the basis of his appeal, it was believed that Fields would use the racist slur directed at him by a since-dismissed UGA baseball player during this past season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.  In a Toledo Blade report, it was confirmed that will indeed be the tack Fields/Mars takes, albeit with a twist:

Fields was one of the highest-rated shortstop recruits in the country and is considered a professional baseball prospect. But he wasn’t comfortable joining the Georgia baseball team because of the slurs directed toward him, a source said.

A potential fly in the ointment for Fields is that his sister is a star softball player who had committed to play the sport at UGA, and maintained that commitment by signing with the Bulldogs despite the racial incident involving her brother — the incident happened in October, she signed the next month.  However, given what’s at the crux of Fields’ appeal, it’s highly unlikely that UGA, which can object to or support the waiver request, or the NCAA will want to die on that particular hill.

Regardless, Mars expects a decision from the NCAA on Fields’ appeal by February.

“Unlike the situation with the Ole Miss transfers, the process of obtaining a waiver for Justin isn’t going to drag on for months,” Mars told the Blade‘s Kyle Rowland. “This is a high priority for Coach [Ryan] Day, and it’s my top priority at the moment. I’m confident the process will move quickly and that the NCAA will be able to make a decision on OSU’s waiver request much sooner than most people might think.”

Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018.  He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns.  He also ran the ball 42 times for 266 yards and scored another four touchdowns on the ground.

If the appeal is successful, it’s likely Fields will enter spring practice — or by the time they exit it — as the odds-on favorite to replace Dwayne Haskins under center for the Buckeyes.

Wazzu’s Mike Leach named AFCA Coach of the Year

By John TaylorJan 9, 2019, 7:27 AM EST
The greatest season in the history of the Washington State football program has earned its leader a prestigious individual honor.

Tuesday, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced that Mike Leach has been named as its FBS National Coach of the Year.  Leach becomes the first Wazzu head coach to take home the honor, and, per the school, just the second coach in the program’s history (Mike Price, 1997) to take home a national Coach of the Year honor.

“This is a great team award and I am honored to accept this on behalf of our team,” Leach said in a brief statement.

Wazzu finished the 2018 season 11-2, the most-ever wins in the history of a program that stretches back more than 100 years.  The 37 wins the past four seasons are the most in any four-year stretch for the school, surpassing the 35 won from 2001-04.

Leach, 49-40 overall in his seven seasons in Pullman, is also the first Cougars coach to lead Wazzu to four straight bowl games.