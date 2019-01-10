Alabama officially loses one assistant (to Georgia Tech), could lose at least one other

So much for a return to USC.

Earlier this month, USC announced that Bolden, suspended from the university for a period of 28 months because of an off-field incident, had been reinstated “pending the outcome of a reopened investigation” and would be permitted to re-enroll in classes for the spring semester if he so desired. Based on a social media post, that’s not Bolden’s desire as the defensive back took to Twitter late Wednesday night to reveal that he will be transferring to Miami to continue his collegiate playing career.

For what it’s worth, there’s no official word from The U on Bolden’s addition to the roster. The move, though, would be the latest to what’s been an eventful, to say the least, last few months for Bolden off the field.

In late August, shortly before the season opener, Clay Helton announced that Bolden, who was set to be the Trojans’ starting strong safety, would be sidelined indefinitely because of what was described only as a vague “personal matter.” In mid-October, his name was finally removed from the team’s roster.

While program officials have declined to discuss Bolden’s situation publicly, the player took to Instagram around the time his name was removed from the roster to explain that, one, he was slapped with a 28-month suspension by USC’s Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) over an off-campus incident earlier this year and, two, because “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation,” all of the off-field tumult has led him to withdraw from the university.

From Bolden’s social media post:

The University’s office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) believes that I am responsible for violating the student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers. As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation. After USC’s chief threat assessment officer found me to not be a threat, USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.

While defending himself against the claims made against him, Bolden also apologized for his actions that February night.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I am truly sorry,” the defensive back wrote at the time. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

Prior to the off-field issue, Bolden was penciled in as the Trojans’ starting strong safety in 2018.