Chip Lindsey is new head coach at Troy

It’s officially official: Troy is replacing new West Virginia head coach Neal Brown with recent Auburn (and Kansas) offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be the head football coach at Troy University. I want to thank Chancellor Hawkins, the Board of Trustees and Jeremy McClain for entrusting me with the future of the Troy football program,” Lindsey said in a statement. “Our family is beyond excited to come back home to the state of Alabama and to Troy as we continue to build on the foundation that has been laid for this program. I have seen firsthand the passion of Trojan Nation and the student-athletes that represent it. I cannot wait to meet our team and get to work on strengthening our position among the premier Group of Five programs.”

My family and I are excited to be back home! #OneTROY pic.twitter.com/aH3vBrOMC1 — Chip Lindsey (@CLindsey_TROY) January 10, 2019

Lindsey was hired by Les Miles at Kansas but his stint in Lawrence lasted less than a month as he takes over as head coach at one of the best Sun Belt programs around. Prior to the Jayhawks, he recently spent two years at Auburn as offensive coordinator and held the same position during stops at Arizona State and Southern Miss.

The move to Troy is both a homecoming and another notch in what has been a fairly meteoric rise from a high school head coach as recently as 2012. Lindsey was also the Trojans’ QB coach back in 2010 and helped the team win a conference title during his previous stop on campus.

The Alabama native’s first game with the program will be a home game against Campbell to kickoff the 2019 season.