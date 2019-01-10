Dabo Swinney wins Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award

This’ll just never, ever get old.

Dabo Swinney was a walk-on wide receiver at Alabama in the early nineties who went on to become the head coach at Clemson, a football program that has claimed two of the last three national championships. Each of those titles, as it turns out, have come at the expense of Swinney’s alma mater.

Wednesday, it was announced that Swinney, fresh off his latest win over his alma mater in the only game that matters, has been recognized as the winner of the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, named in honor of the legendary former Alabama coach.

This marks Swinney’s third Bear Bryant honor, making him the only coach in the history of an award that was first given out in 1986 to win it three times. Chris Petersen, then with Boise State, is the only other coach to win it twice.

A native of Birmingham, Ala., the 49-year-old Swinney has long been rumored to be the likely successor to the 67-year-old Nick Saban when he steps down in Tuscaloosa.