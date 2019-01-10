Ex-Alabama walk-on who beat Crimson Tide for 2018 title wins Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award

This’ll just never, ever get old.
Dabo Swinney was a walk-on wide receiver at Alabama in the early nineties who went on to become the head coach at Clemson, a football program that has claimed two of the last three national championships. Each of those titles, as it turns out, have come at the expense of Swinney’s alma mater.
Wednesday, it was announced that Swinney, fresh off his latest win over his alma mater in the only game that matters, has been recognized as the winner of the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, named in honor of the legendary former Alabama coach.
This marks Swinney’s third Bear Bryant honor, making him the only coach in the history of an award that was first given out in 1986 to win it three times. Chris Petersen, then with Boise State, is the only other coach to win it twice.
A native of Birmingham, Ala., the 49-year-old Swinney has long been rumored to be the likely successor to the 67-year-old Nick Saban when he steps down in Tuscaloosa.
If either Oregon or Willie Taggart thought they were done with each other, at least off the field, both parties can think again.
In January of 2017, three Oregon football players were hospitalized following a workout in the weeks after Willie Taggart, now the head coach at Florida State, was hired as the Ducks’ head coach. One of those players, Doug Brenner, The Oregonian is reporting, is suing Taggart, the University of Oregon, UO’s former strength & conditioning as well as the NCAA for $11.5 million in connection to the incident.
Brenner, along with fellow offensive lineman Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick, was ultimately diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which muscle cells break down and its byproducts are released into the bloodstream. According to Brenner’s lawsuit, his life span has been shortened by upwards of 10 years as a result of “severe injuries, some of which are permanent, permanent renal injury… increased susceptibility of kidney failure, kidney disease, and death, severe physical and emotional pain.”
The strength & conditioning coach in charge of the workout that preceded the players’ hospitalization, Irele Oderinde, was suspended by the University of Oregon but reinstated a month later. Oderinde is now a member of Taggart’s support staff at Florida State and is currently listed as the football program’s head strength & conditioning coach.
“The well-being and safety of our students are our top priorities at the University of Oregon,” a statement from the university began. “We have been advised of the litigation filed today but have not been served a copy of the complaint, at which point we will respond appropriately in the court proceedings. In light of the pending litigation, we don’t have any additional comment at this time.”
Neither Taggart nor Florida State has issued a response to the filing of the lawsuit.
In January of 2018, after interviewing for the head-coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Rhule pulled his name from consideration and returned to Baylor. Nearly one full year later, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that Rhule was a candidate to take over the New York Jets. In fact, it was reported that Rhule had gotten a second interview with the NFL organization, which is a significant sign that both sides are interested in consummating a football marriage.
For the second straight year, however, the Bears won’t have to worry about replacing Rhule as the head coach’s boss confirmed that his coach will return for the 2019 season.
Hired in December of 2016 by the Bears, Rhule was the permanent replacement for Art Briles, who was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university. In his first season in Waco, he led the Bears to a 1-11 record as the program continued dealing with the fallout of the scandal in the form of a depleted roster.
In his second season, Rhule directed one of the biggest turnarounds in the FBS as the Bears went 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl.
And, if he continues the football program’s current trajectory, it’s only a matter of when, not if, the NFL will come calling again. And, next time, it seems hard to believe he could turn it down a third time.
Oklahoma had college football’s best offense in 2017, lost a ton off that unit, then put together an offense that was just as good or even better if 2018.
If the pattern holds in 2019, Lincoln Riley won’t just be a candidate for NFL jobs. He’ll need to have his head examined to see if he’s actually a mortal human being.
In addition to the expected departure of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, Oklahoma has also lost deep threat Marquise Brown and now four of its five starting offensive lineman.
Guards Ben Powers and Dru Samia were seniors, and right tackle Cody Ford has already announced his candidacy for the 2019 NFL Draft. Left tackle Bobby Evans, seen lifting Brown into the air above, was thought to be likely to return to Norman for his senior season, but he has now cannonballed into the NFL draft pool as well.
“[A]fter thoughtful consideration with my family, I have chosen to forgo final year of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Evans wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account.
An Allen, Texas, native, started all 14 games at left tackle and was named a Second Team All-Big 12 performer for his efforts. He was part of a unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line, and now guarantees OU will have to replace four-fifths of that unit.
The good news for Oklahoma? Center Creed Humphrey was arguably the best of the bunch, and he was a redshirt freshman in 2018.
Clemson has already lost a linebacker and a defensive back to the 2019 NFL Draft, and now Dexter Lawrence makes it a trifecta.
The 2017 AP All-American’s Clemson career actually ended two games earlier than he intended, such that it mattered. The Tigers rolled to the 2018 national title with wins over Notre Dame and Alabama by a combined 74-19.
Still, Lawrence will be a big loss when combined with the graduations of fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plus defensive end Austin Bryant. Fellow junior Clelin Ferrell could also join Lawrence, meaning the most heralded defensive line in college football would all be gone for 2019. Lawrence’s replacement, Albert Huggins, was also a senior and is expected to be picked in this spring’s draft as well.
“I have given Clemson all I have,” Lawrence wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “Through prayers and conversations with my family, I believe that my next step in life is to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.”
Lawrence is widely expected to be the first of those Tigers to hear his name called, with his massive 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame and cat-like quickness. He was the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, then a First Team All-ACC honoree in 2017 and ’18. He collected 97 career tackles, 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.