Florida announces addition of Louisville transfer Jonathan Greenard

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
So much for the initial pushback.

In early December, it was reported that Jonathan Greenard had decided to transfer from Louisville to Florida; in a statement shortly thereafter, the university said that “Greenard confirmed with the U of L athletics department that he and his family have not had any communications with the University of Florida about transferring.” A little over a month later, Florida confirmed in its own press release that the outside linebacker has enrolled in classes at the university and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

Greenard, who played for current UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as a redshirt freshman in 2016 when the coach was at U of L, will be eligible to play for the Gators in 2019.

After suffering a wrist injury in the season-opening loss to Alabama, Greenard missed the remainder of the 2018 season. The previous season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks. For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.

Greenard was a three-star 2015 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell declares for NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
For the fourth time since claiming its second national championship in three years, Clemson has lost a key contributor to the NFL.

Thursday night, Clelin Ferrell confirmed in a statement that, as expected, he has decided to leave his remaining eligibility with the Tigers on the table and make himself available for the April draft.  The defensive end is the second lineman on that side of the ball to leave early this month, joining teammate and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in early departing Death Valley.

Below is Ferrell’s statement, in its entirety:

Dear Clemson Family,

For those who know me, understand how hard it is for me to write a letter like this because it means the coming to an end of a truly life-changing experience to be at my second home the last 3-and-a-half years. My love for this team, program and school is everlasting and the memories it has given me will forever hold a special place in my heart.

It all started with Coach Venables and my former coach, Marion Hobby. They’re the reason I came to Clemson, and every day I stepped on the field I wanted to prove myself to them because I know they expected great things from me. Coach Swinney, he is the reason I say Clemson is where I “needed” to be and not where I “wanted” to be. The love he has for his players is unmatched and he taught me about having a vision for my life and where to build my foundation, which is in Christ, and that’s why he is so important to my success. Also Coach Bates and Coach Ski, y’all gave me some of my best memories at Clemson, I’ve told you both the love I’ve got for y’all and I know y’all have got my back through anything.

To my mother and family, you have been my backbone throughout my life and I’ve only wanted to make you proud. You have given me everything I needed to be successful even when you couldn’t get it for yourself and I will continue to be my best for you.

And to the Clemson Family, you all are the best fans in the world and you are the reason why this decision is so hard, because the people here are what make it so special. I am blessed to have been a part of this family. Lastly, to my teammates —to my brothers — I can honestly say my love for y’all is deeper than football and I will always cherish the time we have and will continue to spend together, as my kids will call y’all “Uncle” one day.

With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL Draft this year and will continue to chase my dream of being the best me I can be. #DreamWithMeBaby #MissileOut

Coming off a 2017 season in which he was a consensus second-team All-American, Ferrell earned consensus first-team All-American in 2018.  He was also named as the winner of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end.

In addition to Ferrell and Lawrence, a pair of Tiger teammates, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar, have also declared for the draft.

Ryan Day hires Maryland’s Matt Barnes to be Ohio State’s special teams coordinator

By Bryan FischerJan 10, 2019, 7:47 PM EST
While the focus in Columbus is undoubtedly on a potentially transferring quarterback, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is keeping his head down and continues to fill out his first staff leading the program.

To that end, the school announced on Thursday evening that former Maryland assistant Matt Barnes will become the Buckeyes’ new special teams coordinator and will serve as assistant secondary coach as well.

“Matt is young coach who has really done a great job at Maryland,” Day said in a statement. “He’s an energy guy who has considerable knowledge of the Big Ten Conference plus experience coaching in the Southeastern Conference. He’s going to work well with our staff and I’m pleased to have him on board.”

Barnes spent the past three seasons with the Terps handling special teams and coaching linebackers. He followed the embattled D.J. Durkin to College Park after a season as an analyst at Michigan and also has offensive coaching experience at the Division II level from being a running backs coach at both West Virginia Wesleyan and Delaware Valley.

Day has been busy re-tooling his staff from Urban Meyer’s, hiring Al WashingtonGreg Mattison and Jeff Hafley in recent days.

Oregon State QB Jake Luton receives sixth year of eligibility from NCAA

By Bryan FischerJan 10, 2019, 7:29 PM EST
Finally some good news involving the ol’ NC-two-A.

Oregon State confirmed on Thursday that the NCAA had granted a sixth year of eligibility to quarterback Jake Luton, keeping him in Corvallis for a final go-around under center.

“I want to thank Beaver Nation for their support the last two years – it’s that support that helped make my decision to seek a sixth year,” Luton said in a statement. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach (Brian) Lindgren, the entire coaching staff and my teammates as we continue to build this program. Go Beavs!”

“We’re excited to have Jake for another year,” Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith said. “This offense did great things in 2018 and we look forward to building on that production this coming season.”

Luton’s career actually began all the way back in 2014 with a redshirt at Idaho before he transferred to a junior college. He developed into a highly regarded player in 2015 at Ventura College and was expected to be the Beavers long-term option at quarterback after transferring in back in 2016.

Injuries, however, have kept him off the field quite a bit the last two years. In 2017, Luton made four starts early on in the campaign but was sidelined with a back injury and this most recent season saw him make five starts before leaving with an ankle sprain. All told, the 6-foot-7 signal-caller has thrown for 2,513 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons at OSU.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran spurns Georgia interest to remain with Wildcats

By Bryan FischerJan 10, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
The SEC East game of musical chairs at offensive coordinator is apparently over.

Hot on the heels of Tennessee’s hire of Jim Chaney as OC in Knoxville, Georgia apparently was responding in kind by potentially filling his spot with another division rival’s coordinator. Per the plugged-in folks at Kentucky Sports Radio, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was offered the same position with the Bulldogs “with a salary of at least $1.1 million” and is “pondering” taking the position.

Despite the interest of the defending division champions, it appears Kirby Smart will have to keep looking for a new OC as Gran tweeted he was “all in” with his current program on Thursday afternoon.

We’re sure it won’t be too long before we hear he has received a new, larger deal to remain in Lexington.

Gran is highly regarded around the Southeast as a recruiter and staying put makes plenty of sense after the Wildcats capped off a 10-3 campaign that saw the team wind up No. 12 in the final polls. Tailback Benny Snell Jr. had his best season on campus with 1,449 yards rushing and 16 yards while QB Terry Wilson started every game in his first eligible season, including leading an upset of rival Florida for the first time in 31 years.

Prior to his three-year stint in Lexington, Gran served as offensive coordinator for three seasons at Cincinnati and was an assistant at Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and several others over the past three decades.