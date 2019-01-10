Hey, you. Yeah, you: Download the new NBC Sports Scores app

Do you like sports? Do you like apps? If you answered yes to both questions, have I got a deal for you.

Now available to download on all of your mobile devices is the brand-new, fresh-off-the-assembly-line NBC Sports Scores app. The app serves as a one-stop shop for all of your sports needs, from the stick-and-ball-sports to racin’ to, yes, your beloved college football.

In replacing the old SportsTalk app, this new app is replete with live scores, schedules, extensive content for all your favorite teams and leagues, alerts to content, etc. If you “favorite” the teams you follow, both professional and at the collegiate level, you will have the ability to receive alerts on breaking news and scores and other information on that team or teams.

Arguably the best part? It’s free, which means you’ll receive a 100-percent refund if you’re not completely satisfied. That’s my guarantee to you, the beloved consumer.

Now, click on the appropriate link below to download the NBC Sports Score app on your device or devices. Go ahead and do it. You know you want to.