Oregon State QB Jake Luton receives sixth year of eligibility from NCAA

Finally some good news involving the ol’ NC-two-A.

Oregon State confirmed on Thursday that the NCAA had granted a sixth year of eligibility to quarterback Jake Luton, keeping him in Corvallis for a final go-around under center.

“I want to thank Beaver Nation for their support the last two years – it’s that support that helped make my decision to seek a sixth year,” Luton said in a statement. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach (Brian) Lindgren, the entire coaching staff and my teammates as we continue to build this program. Go Beavs!”

“We’re excited to have Jake for another year,” Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith said. “This offense did great things in 2018 and we look forward to building on that production this coming season.”

Luton’s career actually began all the way back in 2014 with a redshirt at Idaho before he transferred to a junior college. He developed into a highly regarded player in 2015 at Ventura College and was expected to be the Beavers long-term option at quarterback after transferring in back in 2016.

Injuries, however, have kept him off the field quite a bit the last two years. In 2017, Luton made four starts early on in the campaign but was sidelined with a back injury and this most recent season saw him make five starts before leaving with an ankle sprain. All told, the 6-foot-7 signal-caller has thrown for 2,513 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons at OSU.