Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran spurns Georgia interest to remain with Wildcats

The SEC East game of musical chairs at offensive coordinator is apparently over.
Hot on the heels of Tennessee’s hire of Jim Chaney as OC in Knoxville, Georgia apparently was responding in kind by potentially filling his spot with another division rival’s coordinator. Per the plugged-in folks at Kentucky Sports Radio, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was offered the same position with the Bulldogs “with a salary of at least $1.1 million” and is “pondering” taking the position.
Despite the interest of the defending division champions, it appears Kirby Smart will have to keep looking for a new OC as Gran tweeted he was “all in” with his current program on Thursday afternoon.
We’re sure it won’t be too long before we hear he has received a new, larger deal to remain in Lexington.
Gran is highly regarded around the Southeast as a recruiter and staying put makes plenty of sense after the Wildcats capped off a 10-3 campaign that saw the team wind up No. 12 in the final polls. Tailback Benny Snell Jr. had his best season on campus with 1,449 yards rushing and 16 yards while QB Terry Wilson started every game in his first eligible season, including leading an upset of rival Florida for the first time in 31 years.
Prior to his three-year stint in Lexington, Gran served as offensive coordinator for three seasons at Cincinnati and was an assistant at Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and several others over the past three decades.
While the focus in Columbus is undoubtedly on a potentially transferring quarterback, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is keeping his head down and continues to fill out his first staff leading the program.
To that end, the school announced on Thursday evening that former Maryland assistant Matt Barnes will become the Buckeyes’ new special teams coordinator and will serve as assistant secondary coach as well.
“Matt is young coach who has really done a great job at Maryland,” Day said in a statement. “He’s an energy guy who has considerable knowledge of the Big Ten Conference plus experience coaching in the Southeastern Conference. He’s going to work well with our staff and I’m pleased to have him on board.”
Barnes spent the past three seasons with the Terps handling special teams and coaching linebackers. He followed the embattled D.J. Durkin to College Park after a season as an analyst at Michigan and also has offensive coaching experience at the Division II level from being a running backs coach at both West Virginia Wesleyan and Delaware Valley.
Day has been busy re-tooling his staff from Urban Meyer’s, hiring Al Washington, Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley in recent days.
Finally some good news involving the ol’ NC-two-A.
Oregon State confirmed on Thursday that the NCAA had granted a sixth year of eligibility to quarterback Jake Luton, keeping him in Corvallis for a final go-around under center.
“I want to thank Beaver Nation for their support the last two years – it’s that support that helped make my decision to seek a sixth year,” Luton said in a statement. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach (Brian) Lindgren, the entire coaching staff and my teammates as we continue to build this program. Go Beavs!”
“We’re excited to have Jake for another year,” Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith said. “This offense did great things in 2018 and we look forward to building on that production this coming season.”
Luton’s career actually began all the way back in 2014 with a redshirt at Idaho before he transferred to a junior college. He developed into a highly regarded player in 2015 at Ventura College and was expected to be the Beavers long-term option at quarterback after transferring in back in 2016.
Injuries, however, have kept him off the field quite a bit the last two years. In 2017, Luton made four starts early on in the campaign but was sidelined with a back injury and this most recent season saw him make five starts before leaving with an ankle sprain. All told, the 6-foot-7 signal-caller has thrown for 2,513 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons at OSU.
Despite returning a large number of starters from a successful 10-win season, Michigan State’s offense nose-dived in 2018 to the point where the Spartans lost the lowest scoring bowl game in a decade and wrapped up the most recent season as the 125th team in scoring offense.
So while such a figure would normally result in a big staff shakeup, head coach Mark Dantonio is taking a, well unique approach. Yes, everybody on the MSU staff is back… just coaching in a different position. The same, but different if you will.
The Detroit Free Press has all the details from Dantonio’s press conference on Thursday, including Brad Salem taking over as offensive coordinator/running backs coach, Dave Warner being demoted from OC/RB coach to handling quarterbacks, Jim Bollman taking over the offensive line again and Mark Staten sliding from offensive line to tight ends. Don Treadwell will handle wide receivers, trading places with Terrence Samuel, who is now coaching defensive backs on the other side of the ball.
So… yeah. Dantonio is known for his loyalty to his staff and fellow coaches but he’s making a big bet on this shakeup being just what is needed to jumpstart the team’s offense.
It’s officially official: Troy is replacing new West Virginia head coach Neal Brown with recent Auburn (and Kansas) offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be the head football coach at Troy University. I want to thank Chancellor Hawkins, the Board of Trustees and Jeremy McClain for entrusting me with the future of the Troy football program,” Lindsey said in a statement. “Our family is beyond excited to come back home to the state of Alabama and to Troy as we continue to build on the foundation that has been laid for this program. I have seen firsthand the passion of Trojan Nation and the student-athletes that represent it. I cannot wait to meet our team and get to work on strengthening our position among the premier Group of Five programs.”
Lindsey was hired by Les Miles at Kansas but his stint in Lawrence lasted less than a month as he takes over as head coach at one of the best Sun Belt programs around. Prior to the Jayhawks, he recently spent two years at Auburn as offensive coordinator and held the same position during stops at Arizona State and Southern Miss.
The move to Troy is both a homecoming and another notch in what has been a fairly meteoric rise from a high school head coach as recently as 2012. Lindsey was also the Trojans’ QB coach back in 2010 and helped the team win a conference title during his previous stop on campus.
The Alabama native’s first game with the program will be a home game against Campbell to kickoff the 2019 season.