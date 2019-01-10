Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran spurns Georgia interest to remain with Wildcats

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The SEC East game of musical chairs at offensive coordinator is apparently over.

Hot on the heels of Tennessee’s hire of Jim Chaney as OC in Knoxville, Georgia apparently was responding in kind by potentially filling his spot with another division rival’s coordinator. Per the plugged-in folks at Kentucky Sports Radio, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was offered the same position with the Bulldogs “with a salary of at least $1.1 million” and is “pondering” taking the position.

Despite the interest of the defending division champions, it appears Kirby Smart will have to keep looking for a new OC as Gran tweeted he was “all in” with his current program on Thursday afternoon.

I’m all in, #BBN! Let’s do this ! — Eddie Gran (@CoachGran) January 10, 2019

We’re sure it won’t be too long before we hear he has received a new, larger deal to remain in Lexington.

Gran is highly regarded around the Southeast as a recruiter and staying put makes plenty of sense after the Wildcats capped off a 10-3 campaign that saw the team wind up No. 12 in the final polls. Tailback Benny Snell Jr. had his best season on campus with 1,449 yards rushing and 16 yards while QB Terry Wilson started every game in his first eligible season, including leading an upset of rival Florida for the first time in 31 years.

Prior to his three-year stint in Lexington, Gran served as offensive coordinator for three seasons at Cincinnati and was an assistant at Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and several others over the past three decades.