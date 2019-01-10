Reports: Michigan hiring Alabama co-OC/WR coach Josh Gattis as new offensive coordinator

It appears Nick Saban will be undergoing yet another extensive staff overhaul following the national title game for the second year in a row.

Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan is set to hire away Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis. He is expected to be the Wolverines’ next offensive coordinator and likely will be calling plays, something he didn’t do with the Crimson Tide this past season.

The move only adds to the fairly extensive staff changes in both Tuscaloosa and Ann Arbor. Gattis’ fellow co-coordinator Mike Locksley was hired as the head coach at Maryland and Tide offensive line coach Brent Key just took a position at his alma mater of Georgia Tech earlier on Thursday. UM’s wide receivers coach Jim McElwain departed for the head coaching gig at Central Michigan in December and was one of a number of assists to leave Big Blue.

There’s little questioning the impact that Gattis had in his short stint with Alabama though, mentoring Jerry Jeudy to the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver as well as developing Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III, Irv Smith Jr. and several others. Prior to heading South, he spent four years at Penn State and played a big role in recruiting and coaching a handful of NFL guys in Happy Valley.

Gattis will join Pep Hamilton (passing game coordinator/QBs), Jay Harbaugh (running backs), Sherrone Moore (tight ends) and Ed Warinner (offensive line) on Jim Harbaugh’s offensive staff.