Reports: Michigan hiring Alabama co-OC/WR coach Josh Gattis as new offensive coordinator

It appears Nick Saban will be undergoing yet another extensive staff overhaul following the national title game for the second year in a row.
Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan is set to hire away Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis. He is expected to be the Wolverines’ next offensive coordinator and likely will be calling plays, something he didn’t do with the Crimson Tide this past season.
The move only adds to the fairly extensive staff changes in both Tuscaloosa and Ann Arbor. Gattis’ fellow co-coordinator Mike Locksley was hired as the head coach at Maryland and Tide offensive line coach Brent Key just took a position at his alma mater of Georgia Tech earlier on Thursday. UM’s wide receivers coach Jim McElwain departed for the head coaching gig at Central Michigan in December and was one of a number of assists to leave Big Blue.
There’s little questioning the impact that Gattis had in his short stint with Alabama though, mentoring Jerry Jeudy to the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver as well as developing Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III, Irv Smith Jr. and several others. Prior to heading South, he spent four years at Penn State and played a big role in recruiting and coaching a handful of NFL guys in Happy Valley.
Gattis will join Pep Hamilton (passing game coordinator/QBs), Jay Harbaugh (running backs), Sherrone Moore (tight ends) and Ed Warinner (offensive line) on Jim Harbaugh’s offensive staff.
The lone hole on James Franklin‘s Penn State coaching staff has been filled.
Thursday, the football program announced that Franklin has hired Gerad Parker as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach. Parker had spent the past two seasons in the same job at Duke.
Parker replaces David Corley, who was dismissed by Franklin earlier this month after one season on the job.
“We are excited to add Gerad to our staff,” Franklin said in a statement. “He has a comprehensive background and knows the Big Ten. He is a terrific fit for our staff, university and community. He has a great opportunity to come in and make a significant impact both on and off the field with a very talented position group! Gerad played wide receiver in the SEC and has shown he is a great teacher of the position, as well. His wide receiver groups have been able to overachieve throughout his coaching career.”
Prior to his time at Duke, Parker was at Purdue for four seasons. The first two years, Parker was the Boilermakers’ tight ends coach; the last two, he was the receivers coach.
At the end of his last season in West Lafayette, Parker served as the school’s interim head coach after Darrell Hazell was fired.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to have the chance to join the Penn State football program,” Parker said. “I am so thankful to Coach James Franklin and the entire coaching staff. We as a family are certainly very excited to be a part of a place that has been built with such a passion for football and with such a storied history. Coach Franklin has done great things at Penn State and has high expectations of where this program can go. Personally, I feel I have been called on this Earth to coach wideouts and help grow men, what better place to do that than Penn State, a place that is high in talent and has a chance to compete for championships.”
Do you like sports? Do you like apps? If you answered yes to both questions, have I got a deal for you.
Now available to download on all of your mobile devices is the brand-new, fresh-off-the-assembly-line NBC Sports Scores app. The app serves as a one-stop shop for all of your sports needs, from the stick-and-ball-sports to racin’ to, yes, your beloved college football.
In replacing the old SportsTalk app, this new app is replete with live scores, schedules, extensive content for all your favorite teams and leagues, alerts to content, etc. If you “favorite” the teams you follow, both professional and at the collegiate level, you will have the ability to receive alerts on breaking news and scores and other information on that team or teams.
Arguably the best part? It’s free, which means you’ll receive a 100-percent refund if you’re not completely satisfied. That’s my guarantee to you, the beloved consumer.
Now, click on the appropriate link below to download the NBC Sports Score app on your device or devices. Go ahead and do it. You know you want to.
A longtime presence in the West Virginia football program won’t be returning to Morgantown this fall.
Thursday, as Neal Brown was officially introduced as West Virginia’s new head football coach, WVU confirmed that Brown has hired Vic Koenning as his defensive coordinator. Subsequent to that, 247Sports.com‘s Mike Casazza reports, athletic director Shane Lyons confirmed that Tony Gibson is leaving the program as well.
Gibson, a native of the state, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18. He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach. In 2014, he was promoted to coordinator while also coaching linebackers.
In 2016, Gibson added the title of associate head coach.
Along with Brown and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Gibson was one of the three finalists to replace Dana Holgorsen, who left earlier this year to take the Houston job.
As for Koenning, he spent the past four seasons as Brown’s coordinator at Troy. Koenning has also been a coordinator at Clemson (2005-08), Kansas State (2009) and Illinois (2010-11).
Add North Texas to the growing list of FBS programs that have lost key players to early declarations.
On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday night, Jalen Guyton confirmed that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility with the Mean Green in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft. “While I love this school more than anything else in the world, I have decided to move on to pursue my NFL dream,” the wide receiver wrote in his social media missive. “I would like to thank the Mean Green nation for all of the love and support they have given me over these past 2 years.”
Guyton actually began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, but was suspended in December of 2015 and ultimately left South Bend for a junior college, where he spent the 2016 season.
During his two years at UNT, Guyton caught 103 passes for 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 54 receptions, 805 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 were all good for second on the Mean Green.