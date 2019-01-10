Reports: Michigan hiring Alabama coach Josh Gattis as new offensive coordinator

It appears Nick Saban will be undergoing yet another extensive staff overhaul following the national title game for the second year in a row.
Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan is set to hire away Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis. He is expected to be the Wolverines’ next offensive coordinator and likely will be calling plays, something he didn’t do with the Crimson Tide this past season.
The move only adds to the fairly extensive staff changes in both Tuscaloosa and Ann Arbor. Gattis’ fellow co-coordinator Mike Locksley was hired as the head coach at Maryland and Tide offensive line coach Brent Key just took a position at his alma mater of Georgia Tech earlier on Thursday. UM’s wide receivers coach Jim McElwain departed for the head coaching gig at Central Michigan in December and was one of a number of assists to leave Big Blue.
There’s little questioning the impact that Gattis had in his short stint with Alabama though, mentoring Jerry Jeudy to the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver as well as developing Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III, Irv Smith Jr. and several others. Prior to heading South, he spent four years at Penn State and played a big role in recruiting and coaching a handful of NFL guys in Happy Valley.
Gattis will join Pep Hamilton (passing game coordinator/QBs), Jay Harbaugh (running backs), Sherrone Moore (tight ends) and Ed Warinner (offensive line) on Jim Harbaugh’s offensive staff.
Despite returning a large number of starters from a successful 10-win season, Michigan State’s offense nose-dived in 2018 to the point where the Spartans lost the lowest scoring bowl game in a decade and wrapped up the most recent season as the 125th team in scoring offense.
So while such a figure would normally result in a big staff shakeup, head coach Mark Dantonio is taking a, well unique approach. Yes, everybody on the MSU staff is back… just coaching in a different position. The same, but different if you will.
The Detroit Free Press has all the details from Dantonio’s press conference on Thursday, including Brad Salem taking over as offensive coordinator/running backs coach, Dave Warner being demoted from OC/RB coach to handling quarterbacks, Jim Bollman taking over the offensive line again and Mark Staten sliding from offensive line to tight ends. Don Treadwell will handle wide receivers, trading places with Terrence Samuel, who is now coaching defensive backs on the other side of the ball.
So… yeah. Dantonio is known for his loyalty to his staff and fellow coaches but he’s making a big bet on this shakeup being just what is needed to jumpstart the team’s offense.
It’s officially official: Troy is replacing new West Virginia head coach Neal Brown with recent Auburn (and Kansas) offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be the head football coach at Troy University. I want to thank Chancellor Hawkins, the Board of Trustees and Jeremy McClain for entrusting me with the future of the Troy football program,” Lindsey said in a statement. “Our family is beyond excited to come back home to the state of Alabama and to Troy as we continue to build on the foundation that has been laid for this program. I have seen firsthand the passion of Trojan Nation and the student-athletes that represent it. I cannot wait to meet our team and get to work on strengthening our position among the premier Group of Five programs.”
Lindsey was hired by Les Miles at Kansas but his stint in Lawrence lasted less than a month as he takes over as head coach at one of the best Sun Belt programs around. Prior to the Jayhawks, he recently spent two years at Auburn as offensive coordinator and held the same position during stops at Arizona State and Southern Miss.
The move to Troy is both a homecoming and another notch in what has been a fairly meteoric rise from a high school head coach as recently as 2012. Lindsey was also the Trojans’ QB coach back in 2010 and helped the team win a conference title during his previous stop on campus.
The Alabama native’s first game with the program will be a home game against Campbell to kickoff the 2019 season.
The lone hole on James Franklin‘s Penn State coaching staff has been filled.
Thursday, the football program announced that Franklin has hired Gerad Parker as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach. Parker had spent the past two seasons in the same job at Duke.
Parker replaces David Corley, who was dismissed by Franklin earlier this month after one season on the job.
“We are excited to add Gerad to our staff,” Franklin said in a statement. “He has a comprehensive background and knows the Big Ten. He is a terrific fit for our staff, university and community. He has a great opportunity to come in and make a significant impact both on and off the field with a very talented position group! Gerad played wide receiver in the SEC and has shown he is a great teacher of the position, as well. His wide receiver groups have been able to overachieve throughout his coaching career.”
Prior to his time at Duke, Parker was at Purdue for four seasons. The first two years, Parker was the Boilermakers’ tight ends coach; the last two, he was the receivers coach.
At the end of his last season in West Lafayette, Parker served as the school’s interim head coach after Darrell Hazell was fired.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to have the chance to join the Penn State football program,” Parker said. “I am so thankful to Coach James Franklin and the entire coaching staff. We as a family are certainly very excited to be a part of a place that has been built with such a passion for football and with such a storied history. Coach Franklin has done great things at Penn State and has high expectations of where this program can go. Personally, I feel I have been called on this Earth to coach wideouts and help grow men, what better place to do that than Penn State, a place that is high in talent and has a chance to compete for championships.”
