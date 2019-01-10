Ryan Day hires Maryland’s Matt Barnes to be Ohio State’s special teams coordinator

While the focus in Columbus is undoubtedly on a potentially transferring quarterback, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is keeping his head down and continues to fill out his first staff leading the program.

To that end, the school announced on Thursday evening that former Maryland assistant Matt Barnes will become the Buckeyes’ new special teams coordinator and will serve as assistant secondary coach as well.

“Matt is young coach who has really done a great job at Maryland,” Day said in a statement. “He’s an energy guy who has considerable knowledge of the Big Ten Conference plus experience coaching in the Southeastern Conference. He’s going to work well with our staff and I’m pleased to have him on board.”

Barnes spent the past three seasons with the Terps handling special teams and coaching linebackers. He followed the embattled D.J. Durkin to College Park after a season as an analyst at Michigan and also has offensive coaching experience at the Division II level from being a running backs coach at both West Virginia Wesleyan and Delaware Valley.

Day has been busy re-tooling his staff from Urban Meyer’s, hiring Al Washington, Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley in recent days.