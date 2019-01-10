The same… but different: Mark Dantonio shaking up Michigan State’s staff by keeping them all in place. Sort of.

Despite returning a large number of starters from a successful 10-win season, Michigan State’s offense nose-dived in 2018 to the point where the Spartans lost the lowest scoring bowl game in a decade and wrapped up the most recent season as the 125th team in scoring offense.

So while such a figure would normally result in a big staff shakeup, head coach Mark Dantonio is taking a, well unique approach. Yes, everybody on the MSU staff is back… just coaching in a different position. The same, but different if you will.

The Detroit Free Press has all the details from Dantonio’s press conference on Thursday, including Brad Salem taking over as offensive coordinator/running backs coach, Dave Warner being demoted from OC/RB coach to handling quarterbacks, Jim Bollman taking over the offensive line again and Mark Staten sliding from offensive line to tight ends. Don Treadwell will handle wide receivers, trading places with Terrence Samuel, who is now coaching defensive backs on the other side of the ball.

So… yeah. Dantonio is known for his loyalty to his staff and fellow coaches but he’s making a big bet on this shakeup being just what is needed to jumpstart the team’s offense.