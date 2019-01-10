Tony Gibson won’t return as DC at WVU, replaced by Vic Koenning

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A longtime presence in the West Virginia football program won’t be returning to Morgantown this fall.

Thursday, as Neal Brown was officially introduced as West Virginia’s new head football coach, WVU confirmed that Brown has hired Vic Koenning as his defensive coordinator. Subsequent to that, 247Sports.com‘s Mike Casazza reports, athletic director Shane Lyons confirmed that Tony Gibson is leaving the program as well.

Gibson, a native of the state, spent a total of 13 seasons at WVU in two separate stints — 2011-07 and 2013-18. He was the Mountaineers’ defensive backs coach his first go ’round, while his initial job in the second was as safeties coach. In 2014, he was promoted to coordinator while also coaching linebackers.

In 2016, Gibson added the title of associate head coach.

Along with Brown and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Gibson was one of the three finalists to replace Dana Holgorsen, who left earlier this year to take the Houston job.

As for Koenning, he spent the past four seasons as Brown’s coordinator at Troy. Koenning has also been a coordinator at Clemson (2005-08), Kansas State (2009) and Illinois (2010-11).