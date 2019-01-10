Getty Images

WR Jalen Guyton leaving North Texas early for NFL

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Add North Texas to the growing list of FBS programs that have lost key players to early declarations.

On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday night, Jalen Guyton confirmed that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility with the Mean Green in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft. “While I love this school more than anything else in the world, I have decided to move on to pursue my NFL dream,” the wide receiver wrote in his social media missive. “I would like to thank the Mean Green nation for all of the love and support they have given me over these past 2 years.”

Guyton actually began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, but was suspended in December of 2015 and ultimately left South Bend for a junior college, where he spent the 2016 season.

During his two years at UNT, Guyton caught 103 passes for 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns.  His 54 receptions, 805 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 were all good for second on the Mean Green.

Ex-Alabama RB BJ Emmons reunites with Lane Kiffin at FAU

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 2:46 PM EST
The marriage between a former Alabama offensive coordinator and former Alabama player has, after a hiccup, been consummated.

In February of last year, it was reported that BJ Emmons would be joining Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic for the 2018 football season.  A few months later, Emmons opted instead to take the 2018 football season off and focus on academic at a Kansas junior college.

Thursday, however, FAU confirmed that Emmons has officially been added to the Owls’ roster.  He will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 and, including this season, is expected to have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

Emmons was a highly-touted four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of North Carolina; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, he ran for 173 yards and a touchdown.

In July of 2017, Emmons opted to transfer from the Tide.  Emmons’ time since that transfer has been spent at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, playing at the JUCO in 2017 before sitting last season out.

Reports: Ohio State QB Tate Martell is in NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
So much for bringing it on.

In the midst of all of the Justin Fields-to-Ohio State speculation, Tate Martell, the presumptive heir to Dwayne Haskins‘ quarterback throne in Columbus, scoffed at speculation that he would transfer if Fields joined the Buckeyes.

Why would I leave for someone who hasn’t put a single second into this program? I have put two years of literally working my ass into something that I’ve been waiting for and a dream I’ve had my whole life. To just run away from somebody who hasn’t put in a single second in at winter workouts and doesn’t know what the program is all about? There’s not a chance.

Saturday, it was confirmed that Fields had transferred from Georgia to OSU.  Five days later, Martell has kicked off the process of high-tailing it out of Columbus to avoid what would’ve been a high-profile competition for the starting job, provided Fields is granted immediate eligibility as expected.

The fact that Martell’s name appears in the NCAA transfer database doesn’t necessarily mean that he will definitely leave the Buckeyes — he can always pull his name from the portal and stay in Columbus — but it’s certainly a first step that normally means a move on. It does, though, mean that other programs can contact Martell without receiving permission from OSU.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing this past season while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Former USC safety Bubba Bolden tweets transfer to Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 19 USC Fall Practice
By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
So much for a return to USC.

Earlier this month, USC announced that Bolden, suspended from the university for a period of 28 months because of an off-field incident, had been reinstated “pending the outcome of a reopened investigation” and would be permitted to re-enroll in classes for the spring semester if he so desired.   Based on a social media post, that’s not Bolden’s desire as the defensive back took to Twitter late Wednesday night to reveal that he will be transferring to Miami to continue his collegiate playing career.

For what it’s worth, there’s no official word from The U on Bolden’s addition to the roster.  The move, though, would be the latest to what’s been an eventful, to say the least, last few months for Bolden off the field.

In late August, shortly before the season opener, Clay Helton announced that Bolden, who was set to be the Trojans’ starting strong safety, would be sidelined indefinitely because of what was described only as a vague “personal matter.” In mid-October, his name was finally removed from the team’s roster.

While program officials have declined to discuss Bolden’s situation publicly, the player took to Instagram around the time his name was removed from the roster to explain that, one, he was slapped with a 28-month suspension by USC’s Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) over an off-campus incident earlier this year and, two, because “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation,” all of the off-field tumult has led him to withdraw from the university.

From Bolden’s social media post:

The University’s office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) believes that I am responsible for violating the student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers. As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation.

After USC’s chief threat assessment officer found me to not be a threat, USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.

While defending himself against the claims made against him, Bolden also apologized for his actions that February night.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I am truly sorry,” the defensive back wrote at the time. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

Prior to the off-field issue, Bolden was penciled in as the Trojans’ starting strong safety in 2018.

FBI investigating death threats man made against Tyler Trent’s family

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
One Florida “man” has found himself in some federal trouble for his utterly despicable acts earlier this month.

Monday afternoon, 39-year-old John Matthew Pinkham of Florida was arrested after allegedly making online death threats directed at the family of Tyler Trent, the Purdue superfan whose brave battle with cancer, one that inspired millions, ended New Year’s Day as he passed away at age 20.  According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the FBI has taken over the case and Pinkham will be extradited to Indiana to face a federal charge of intent to injure, a felony.

Due to the FBI taking over the case, the felony charge Pinkham was facing in Volusia County has been dropped.

In the original complaint, it was alleged that Pinkham posted threats on Trent’s Facebook page directed at the young man’s parents:

  • “Cant wait till I can choke the life out of you” … “funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper”
  • “just wait until yall hear what I do at his funeral..i promise I will make headlines..i will kill his mother.. just watch I will be talked about forever..this is no idol threat.”

The News-Journal writes that “Volusia investigators said Pinkham posts to the Facebook page threatened that he would shoot up Tyler Trent’s Celebration of Life Ceremony,” which was held Tuesday

Pinkham has denied making the threats and has instead blamed them on his girlfriend.