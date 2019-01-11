2019 QB signee opts not to attend Houston, will play elsewhere

One of the highest-rated signees as part of Houston’s early class has decided to head in a different direction.
In mid-December, Levi Williams signed on as part of UH’s 2019 recruiting class. Thursday, the quarterback announced on Twitter that he has “decided the best thing at this time is not attend the University of Houston.”
Between Williams’ December signing and today, Major Applewhite was fired and Dana Holgorsen left West Virginia to take over. The Houston Chronicle noted that Williams met with Holgorsen earlier this week in San Antonio.
Williams is a three-star 2019 prospect, rated as the No. 40 pro-style quarterback in the country. Only three of UH’s 14 early signees were rated higher than Williams, and just one, wide receiver Ife Adeyi, comes from the offensive side of the ball.
Fresh off winning a national championship at a lower rung on the college football ladder, Kerwin Bell is headed back to the state of Florida.
Thursday night, South Florida announced that Bell has been hired by Charlie Strong to serve as his offensive coordinator. Bell will also take over the role of quarterbacks coach for the Bulls.
Bell played his college football at Florida, and was on the team when Strong was a part of the UF program as a graduate assistant in what served as his first job in the coaching profession.
“I have known Kerwin for more than 30 years and have a great deal of respect for what he has done in his career both as a player and coach and the success of the football programs he has led,” a statement from Strong began. “He has directed some very explosive, high-scoring offenses and consistently puts his players in position to reach their highest potential. We are very excited to have Kerwin joining our staff.”
Bell comes to the Bulls after a three-year stint as the head coach at Valdosta State, capping off that run with a win in the Div. II championship game last month. Prior to that, Bell was the head coach at Jacksonville University for nine seasons (2007-15).
A 14-year NFL career preceded those stints for Bell, who actually began his coaching career at a Florida high school from 2001-06.
This will mark Bell’s first coaching job at the FBS level.
Exactly 45 days after his return to Chapel Hill, Mack Brown has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff.
The Tar Heels announced Thursday the addition of a pair of assistants — Scott Boone and Stacy Searels. Boone will be in charge of outside linebackers, while Searles will take care of the offensive line.
Additionally, Boone will serve as UNC’s special teams coordinator.
“I could not be more excited about the staff we have assembled to recruit, coach, lead and mentor football champions in Chapel Hill,” Brown said in a portion of his statement.
“Scott’s history as a head coach, coordinator and position coach make him the perfect selection to lead our special teams and coach our outside linebackers. I’ve worked with Stacy before and he’s one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.”
As alluded to, Searles has a history with Brown, spending 2011-13 with the coach at Texas. Since then, he has been the line coach at a pair of ACC schools — Virginia Tech (2014-15) and Miami (2016-18).
In 2018, Boone was a defensive analyst at Wake Forest. Prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator at FCS William & Mary and, prior to that, he spent 10 seasons as the head coach at Div. III Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.
It appears you can add (maybe) yet another name to a growing free-agent pool at the quarterback position.
The SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic was the first to report earlier this week that Arkansas’ Ty Storey‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal/database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed Cubelic’s original report.
A player placing himself into the database/portal doesn’t necessarily mean he is definitely transferring; rather, it affords the player the opportunity, without having to seek permission from his original school, to speak to other football programs about potential opportunities.
Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.
Storey, who would be leaving as a graduate transfer, is the second Arkansas quarterback to either transfer or begin the process of transferring in a little over a month, joining Cole Kelley. Kelley announced his transfer in early December, then announced he would be moving on to an FCS program this past weekend.
With the 2018 season fully in the books, the transfer train continues to roll along.
Earlier this week, al.com reported that Keith Mixon has decided to transfer from Mississippi State and ply his football wares at an undetermined elsewhere. No specific reason for the transfer was given, although his 2018 playing time being severely curtailed from the level it was at in 2017 would be a likely starting point.
A starter for the first half of the 2017 season, Mixon was hampered in the last half because of a foot injury. He underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the damage, which caused him to fall behind in spring practice and on into summer camp.
After catching 19 passes for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then going 18-275-1 in 2017, Mixon caught 10 passes for 137 yards and two scores this past season.
As Mixon will be leaving as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS school.