Andy Ludwig leaving as Vandy OC to take same job at Utah

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At Utah, old is new again, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Friday, Utah announced that Kyle Whittingham has brought in Andy Ludwig to serve as the Utes’ defensive coordinator. Additionally, Ludwig will take over as the football program’s quarterbacks coach.

Ludwig had served in those same two roles at Utah from 2005-08.

“It’s great to have Andy back on our staff,” said Whittingham in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a collegiate offensive coordinator, as well as being an outstanding quarterbacks coach and recruiter. Andy is obviously very familiar with our program which should make for a seamless transition.?

Ludwig had spent the past four seasons as the coordinator at Vanderbilt. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Wisconsin (2013-14), San Diego State (2011-12), Cal (2009-10) and Oregon (2002-04).

“My family and I are very excited to return to the University of Utah,” said Ludwig. “I have great respect and appreciation for the University’s commitment to the student-athletes, Coach Whittingham’s leadership, and the passion of the Ute fan base. I look forward to the hard work and am grateful for this opportunity.”