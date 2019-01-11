Getty Images

Arkansas’ Ty Storey potentially adding name to QB transfer mix

By John TaylorJan 11, 2019, 5:45 AM EST
It appears you can add (maybe) yet another name to a growing free-agent pool at the quarterback position.

The SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic was the first to report earlier this week that Arkansas’ Ty Storey‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer portal/database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed Cubelic’s original report.

A player placing himself into the database/portal doesn’t necessarily mean he is definitely transferring; rather, it affords the player the opportunity, without having to seek permission from his original school, to speak to other football programs about potential opportunities.

Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.

Storey, who would be leaving as a graduate transfer, is the second Arkansas quarterback to either transfer or begin the process of transferring in a little over a month, joining Cole Kelley. Kelley announced his transfer in early December, then announced he would be moving on to an FCS program this past weekend.

WR Keith Mixon transferring from Mississippi State

By John TaylorJan 11, 2019, 4:54 AM EST
With the 2018 season fully in the books, the transfer train continues to roll along.

Earlier this week, al.com reported that Keith Mixon has decided to transfer from Mississippi State and ply his football wares at an undetermined elsewhere. No specific reason for the transfer was given, although his 2018 playing time being severely curtailed from the level it was at in 2017 would be a likely starting point.

A starter for the first half of the 2017 season, Mixon was hampered in the last half because of a foot injury. He underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the damage, which caused him to fall behind in spring practice and on into summer camp.

After catching 19 passes for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then going 18-275-1 in 2017, Mixon caught 10 passes for 137 yards and two scores this past season.

As Mixon will be leaving as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS school.

Garret Jansen leaving Iowa as a grad transfer

By John TaylorJan 11, 2019, 4:04 AM EST
Another day, another opportunity to note some personnel movement from an FBS roster.

The latest to see a bit of attrition is Iowa, with the football program announcing Thursday that Garrett Jansen has decided to take his leave of the Hawkeyes. As the defensive lineman is departing as a graduate of the university, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the career tack he decides to take.

“All of us are appreciative of Garret’s efforts and contributions,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz in a statement. “Garret will seek a graduate program course of study that is unavailable to him here.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Jansen played in 38 games the past three seasons. Most of that game action came on special teams.

Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell declares for NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
For the fourth time since claiming its second national championship in three years, Clemson has lost a key contributor to the NFL.

Thursday night, Clelin Ferrell confirmed in a statement that, as expected, he has decided to leave his remaining eligibility with the Tigers on the table and make himself available for the April draft.  The defensive end is the second lineman on that side of the ball to leave early this month, joining teammate and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in early departing Death Valley.

Below is Ferrell’s statement, in its entirety:

Dear Clemson Family,

For those who know me, understand how hard it is for me to write a letter like this because it means the coming to an end of a truly life-changing experience to be at my second home the last 3-and-a-half years. My love for this team, program and school is everlasting and the memories it has given me will forever hold a special place in my heart.

It all started with Coach Venables and my former coach, Marion Hobby. They’re the reason I came to Clemson, and every day I stepped on the field I wanted to prove myself to them because I know they expected great things from me. Coach Swinney, he is the reason I say Clemson is where I “needed” to be and not where I “wanted” to be. The love he has for his players is unmatched and he taught me about having a vision for my life and where to build my foundation, which is in Christ, and that’s why he is so important to my success. Also Coach Bates and Coach Ski, y’all gave me some of my best memories at Clemson, I’ve told you both the love I’ve got for y’all and I know y’all have got my back through anything.

To my mother and family, you have been my backbone throughout my life and I’ve only wanted to make you proud. You have given me everything I needed to be successful even when you couldn’t get it for yourself and I will continue to be my best for you.

And to the Clemson Family, you all are the best fans in the world and you are the reason why this decision is so hard, because the people here are what make it so special. I am blessed to have been a part of this family. Lastly, to my teammates —to my brothers — I can honestly say my love for y’all is deeper than football and I will always cherish the time we have and will continue to spend together, as my kids will call y’all “Uncle” one day.

With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL Draft this year and will continue to chase my dream of being the best me I can be. #DreamWithMeBaby #MissileOut

Coming off a 2017 season in which he was a consensus second-team All-American, Ferrell earned consensus first-team All-American in 2018.  He was also named as the winner of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end.

In addition to Ferrell and Lawrence, a pair of Tiger teammates, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar, have also declared for the draft.

Florida announces addition of Louisville transfer Jonathan Greenard

By John TaylorJan 10, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
So much for the initial pushback.

In early December, it was reported that Jonathan Greenard had decided to transfer from Louisville to Florida; in a statement shortly thereafter, the university said that “Greenard confirmed with the U of L athletics department that he and his family have not had any communications with the University of Florida about transferring.” A little over a month later, Florida confirmed in its own press release that the outside linebacker has enrolled in classes at the university and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

Greenard, who played for current UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as a redshirt freshman in 2016 when the coach was at U of L, will be eligible to play for the Gators in 2019.

After suffering a wrist injury in the season-opening loss to Alabama, Greenard missed the remainder of the 2018 season. The previous season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks. For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.

Greenard was a three-star 2015 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman.