Bryce Love suffered torn ACL in Stanford’s regular-season finale

And now we know a heckuva lot more of the rest of the story.

In mid-December, Bryce Love announced that he wouldn’t be playing in Stanford’s Sun Bowl matchup with Pitt later that month “and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft.” As it turns out, part of getting completely healthy included rehabbing a torn ACL as the running back confirmed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that he suffered the injury in the Cardinal’s regular-season finale.

Because of the injury, which was suffered in the Dec. 1 game against Cal that had been scheduled to be played earlier in the year but was postponed, Love will be limited at the NFL Scouting Combine next month.

The ACL tear is was the icing on top of what was an injury-plagued cake of a final season for Love down on The Farm.

Love didn’t play in Week 3 this past season because of a concussion-related issue, then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in the Week 5 loss to Notre Dame that sidelined him for Week 6. While he played in each of the remaining six games, he never cracked 100 yards after topping the century mark in all but one game the year before.

In finishing second in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting, Love ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns. Eschewing the NFL and returning to the Cardinal for one more season, Love put up 739 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries this past season. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry in 2017; that number nearly dropped by half (4.5) in his injury-laden 2018 campaign.