Buffalo WR K.J. Osborn tweets transfer to Miami

Buffalo has already lost its starting quarterback to the NFL draft. Now, the MAC school has lost one of its top receivers as well.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, K.J. Osborn announced that, “[a]fter deep prayer and conversation with my family,” he has decided to transfer to Miami and continue his collegiate playing career with the Hurricanes. As Osborn is leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for first-year head coach Manny Diaz in 2019.
Osborn was the Bulls’ second-leading receiver in catches (53), yards (892) and touchdowns (seven) in 2018. The last three years, the 6-0, 200-pound Osborn has totaled 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns on his 96 receptions.
Osborn becomes the second FBS transfer to join the Hurricanes in as many days, joining former USC defensive back Bubba Bolden.
There’s an update on yet another potential entrant into a free-agent quarterback pool that’s quickly on the verge of overflowing.
In late December, it was reported that Brandon Wimbush is expected to transfer from Notre Dame. While it’s been relatively quiet on that front ever since, news on that front could be picking up in the coming days as another report has surfaced that the quarterback is expected to visit a couple of unspecified schools this coming weekend.
Earlier this week, BetSDI released odds as to Wimbush’s potential landing spot. Penn State was a 3/2 favorite, followed by Mississippi State (5/2), Rutgers (3/1), Boston College (4/1), Georgia Tech (5/1), Maryland (8/1), Miami (8/1), LSU (10/1), Syracuse (10/1), Temple (10/1), Buffalo (20/1) and UConn (20/1).
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
Regardless of where Wimbush ultimately lands — and provided he actually pulls the trigger on a decision to move on — he will be eligible to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer.
Fresh off winning a national championship at a lower rung on the college football ladder, Kerwin Bell is headed back to the state of Florida.
Thursday night, South Florida announced that Bell has been hired by Charlie Strong to serve as his offensive coordinator. Bell will also take over the role of quarterbacks coach for the Bulls.
Bell played his college football at Florida, and was on the team when Strong was a part of the UF program as a graduate assistant in what served as his first job in the coaching profession.
“I have known Kerwin for more than 30 years and have a great deal of respect for what he has done in his career both as a player and coach and the success of the football programs he has led,” a statement from Strong began. “He has directed some very explosive, high-scoring offenses and consistently puts his players in position to reach their highest potential. We are very excited to have Kerwin joining our staff.”
Bell comes to the Bulls after a three-year stint as the head coach at Valdosta State, capping off that run with a win in the Div. II championship game last month. Prior to that, Bell was the head coach at Jacksonville University for nine seasons (2007-15).
A 14-year NFL career preceded those stints for Bell, who actually began his coaching career at a Florida high school from 2001-06.
This will mark Bell’s first coaching job at the FBS level.
Exactly 45 days after his return to Chapel Hill, Mack Brown has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff.
The Tar Heels announced Thursday the addition of a pair of assistants — Scott Boone and Stacy Searels. Boone will be in charge of outside linebackers, while Searles will take care of the offensive line.
Additionally, Boone will serve as UNC’s special teams coordinator.
“I could not be more excited about the staff we have assembled to recruit, coach, lead and mentor football champions in Chapel Hill,” Brown said in a portion of his statement.
“Scott’s history as a head coach, coordinator and position coach make him the perfect selection to lead our special teams and coach our outside linebackers. I’ve worked with Stacy before and he’s one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.”
As alluded to, Searles has a history with Brown, spending 2011-13 with the coach at Texas. Since then, he has been the line coach at a pair of ACC schools — Virginia Tech (2014-15) and Miami (2016-18).
In 2018, Boone was a defensive analyst at Wake Forest. Prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator at FCS William & Mary and, prior to that, he spent 10 seasons as the head coach at Div. III Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.
One of the highest-rated signees as part of Houston’s early class has decided to head in a different direction.
In mid-December, Levi Williams signed on as part of UH’s 2019 recruiting class. Thursday, the quarterback announced on Twitter that he has “decided the best thing at this time is not attend the University of Houston.”
Between Williams’ December signing and today, Major Applewhite was fired and Dana Holgorsen left West Virginia to take over. The Houston Chronicle noted that Williams met with Holgorsen earlier this week in San Antonio.
Williams is a three-star 2019 prospect, rated as the No. 40 pro-style quarterback in the country. Only three of UH’s 14 early signees were rated higher than Williams, and just one, wide receiver Ife Adeyi, comes from the offensive side of the ball.