Buffalo WR K.J. Osborn tweets transfer to Miami

Buffalo has already lost its starting quarterback to the NFL draft. Now, the MAC school has lost one of its top receivers as well.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, K.J. Osborn announced that, “[a]fter deep prayer and conversation with my family,” he has decided to transfer to Miami and continue his collegiate playing career with the Hurricanes. As Osborn is leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for first-year head coach Manny Diaz in 2019.

Osborn was the Bulls’ second-leading receiver in catches (53), yards (892) and touchdowns (seven) in 2018. The last three years, the 6-0, 200-pound Osborn has totaled 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns on his 96 receptions.

Osborn becomes the second FBS transfer to join the Hurricanes in as many days, joining former USC defensive back Bubba Bolden.