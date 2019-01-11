Dan Enos leaves Alabama for Miami OC job

It was thought that, with Mike Locksley leaving to take over at Maryland, Dan Enos would move up and take over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Instead, the Crimson Tide assistant will be moving on.
Speculation over the past couple of days had Enos leaving Tuscaloosa and taking over as the coordinator at either Georgia or Miami. Friday, The U confirmed they had won that coaching tug of war as the Hurricanes officially announced Enos as Manny Diaz‘s first coordinator.
“Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I’m thrilled that he’s now a Miami Hurricane,” Diaz said in a statement. “Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football and he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions. His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program.”
Enos, who was a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles, was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons (2010-14). After posting a 26-36 record with the Chippewas, which included a 7-6 mark in 2015, Enos abruptly left the MAC school to take the offensive coordinator job at Arkansas in January of 2015. With Bret Bielema fired shortly after the end of the 2017 season, the 50-year-old Enos took a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in early January of last year… only to leave less than three weeks later for Alabama.
The 2018 season was Enos’ first, and ultimately last, with the Crimson Tide.
Enos’ move could also be big on the player personnel front for Diaz and the ‘Canes. Despite being with the Tide for less than one full year, Enos had become very close to Jalen Hurts, the one-time starting quarterback who is now looking into a transfer. With Enos in Miami, the Hurricanes immediately become the front-runners in the Hurts sweepstakes.
As for Nick Saban, he has four holes to fill on his coaching staff, with all of those coming on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to Enos and Locksley, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis left Thursday to take over as the offensive coordinator at Michigan while offensive line coach Brent Key left the same day for Georgia Tech.
The exodus from Happy Valley continues.
Only this time a player isn’t leaving early for the NFL, but rather just a better situation.
Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson has entered his name into the NCAA “transfer portal” and is exploring a departure from the Nittany Lions.
Most notably as a redshirt senior, Johnson would be a grad transfer ahead of the 2019 season and would be eligible right away to play wherever. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has plenty of size and speed to contribute and had over 1,100 yards receiving during his time at Penn State (though his numbers trailed off a bit from 2017 to 2018).
It’s worth noting that the former four-star recruit is a New Jersey native and had an older brother that played at Rutgers. He was also recruited heavily by Mario Cristobal when he was at Alabama and the now-Oregon head coach does have a need for a big receiver after the departure of Dillon Mitchell to the NFL draft.
The AAC has made a big deal about being the sixth Power conference in college football but perhaps they forgot about taking care of business on the field to remain atop the Group of Five. Because after the 2018 season, there’s an old, familiar face atop the rankings.
That would be the Mountain West who, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, edged out the AAC as the top Group of Five conference in the computer rankings to earn a little extra payday from the College Football Playoff:
For those trying to get a grasp on what all this means, the College Football Playoff system distributes revenue to all of the conferences in the FBS (and a smaller amount to FBS independents and even the FCS). This base amount varies by league and can get bumped up depending on whether a league makes the semifinals or one of the New Year’s Six bowl games and a few other factors. The Group of Five splits a base amount too, which as McMurphy alludes to is done depending on a certain number of (and this is a BCS flashback) computer rankings.
In the 2018 season — likely thanks to the overall strength of teams like Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and others — the Mountain West edged out the American ever so slightly to earn the highest payday. This is despite the AAC getting the Group of Five bid to the New Year’s Six, which was UCF’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.
Justin Herbert’s decision to return to Oregon for his senior season is having a predictable impact on the Ducks’ depth chart at quarterback. Namely, one starter coming back is bound to result in one backup going out.
A source told The Oregonian on Friday that sophomore Braxton Burmeister has become the latest signal-caller to enter his name into the transfer portal and will be looking for a new program in the fall to play out.
The Southern California native held offers from fellow Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Cal and Utah coming out of high school at La Jolla Country Day and does sport starting experience, having taken over for Herbert with five starts in 2017. He was at the time just the second true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Ducks since 1983 according to the school and threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions during that same stretch.
However, Herbert’s return to full healthy naturally meant that reps were hard to come by and Burmeister wound up redshirting in 2018 with a nod to the future. Though he did see action in four games, the new redshirt rule allowed him to preserve that season.
With the 2018 season officially in the books, Michigan is getting down to the business of filling up future slates.
Michigan announced Friday that it has added four football games to its future schedules, with three of those coming against MAC opponents. U-M will face both Northern Illinois and Western Michigan in 2021, with Bowling Green added as part of its 2023 slate.
The only non-MAC school that was a part of today’s announcement was Colorado State, which was added to the 2022 schedule.
All four of those games will be played, of course, in the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Sept. 4, 2021 – Western Michigan
Sept. 18, 2021 – Northern Illinois
Sept. 3, 2022 – Colorado State
Sept. 16, 2023 – Bowling Green
U-M has faced WMU seven times, BGSU two times and NIU once. The Wolverines won all 10 of those games.
The 2022 game with the Rams will mark the first-ever regular-season meeting between the two football programs. The teams met in the 1994 Holiday Bowl, a 24-14 win for the Wolverines.