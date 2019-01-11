FIU adds three Power Five transfers — two from Arkansas, one from Iowa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Florida International’s roster will have a bit of a Power Five feel to it when Butch Davis‘ squad kicks off spring practice in a couple of months.

On Wednesday, FIU announced the additions of linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste and running back Maleek Williams. A day later, the football program confirmed that it had added defensive back Josh Turner as well.

Both Jean-Baptiste and Williams are transfers from Arkansas — the former left in late December, the latter in late November — while Turner comes from Iowa, from where he left in late November.

It’s believed that all three will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although that has yet to be officially determined.

Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.

Williams (pictured), a three-star 2017 signee, appeared in seven games for the Razorbacks this past season, totaling 144 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Turner was a three-star member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner appeared in all 12 regular season games this past year.