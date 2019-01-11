Georgia stays in-house, promotes James Coley to OC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, Georgia lost its offensive coordinator to an SEC East rival. Two days later, the Bulldogs have their replacement — and they didn’t have to go outside the football building to find him.

After reportedly being shot down by Kentucky’s Eddie Gran Thursday, UGA announced Friday that it has promoted James Coley to coordinator of the offensive side of the ball. Coley had spent the 2018 season as the Bulldogs’ co-offensive coordinator.

Coley also coached UGA’s quarterbacks, which he’ll continue to do.

“James has been a critical part of our staff since we came to Georgia,” said Smart. “He’s done an incredible job in all aspects of his responsibilities including coaching wide receivers for two years, serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season coaching the quarterbacks, and recruiting. James has extensive coordinator experience during his entire coaching career and will transition easily into his new role.”

Coley just completed his third season in Athens, spending the first two as wide receivers coach. Prior to UGA, Coley spent time as a coordinator at Miami (2013-15) and Florida State (2010-12).

The 45-year-old Coley replaces Jim Chaney, who left earlier this week to take the same job at Tennessee.