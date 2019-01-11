Georgia stays in-house, promotes James Coley to OC

Wednesday, Georgia lost its offensive coordinator to an SEC East rival. Two days later, the Bulldogs have their replacement — and they didn’t have to go outside the football building to find him.
After reportedly being shot down by Kentucky’s Eddie Gran Thursday, UGA announced Friday that it has promoted James Coley to coordinator of the offensive side of the ball. Coley had spent the 2018 season as the Bulldogs’ co-offensive coordinator.
Coley also coached UGA’s quarterbacks, which he’ll continue to do.
“James has been a critical part of our staff since we came to Georgia,” said Smart. “He’s done an incredible job in all aspects of his responsibilities including coaching wide receivers for two years, serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season coaching the quarterbacks, and recruiting. James has extensive coordinator experience during his entire coaching career and will transition easily into his new role.”
Coley just completed his third season in Athens, spending the first two as wide receivers coach. Prior to UGA, Coley spent time as a coordinator at Miami (2013-15) and Florida State (2010-12).
The 45-year-old Coley replaces Jim Chaney, who left earlier this week to take the same job at Tennessee.
Less than two weeks after being pilfered by Miami, Temple has done some pilfering of its own.
In a press release, Temple confirmed that it has hired Rod Carey as its new head football coach. Carey has spent the past six years as the head coach at Northern Illinois.
Carey replaces Manny Diaz, who served as the Owls’ head coach for less than three weeks before abandoning the Temple and returning to Miami. Diaz had replaced Geoff Collins, who left in early December to take the Georgia Tech job.
“We are very happy to announce that Rod Carey will take over as the next Temple head football coach,” said athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft in a statement. “Rod is a proven winner with a history of success as a head coach at the FBS level. …
“He possesses all of the qualities you want to see in a person and in a coach. He is a quality man of great character and a caring individual. He is the perfect person to keep Temple Football’s momentum moving forward.”
In his six seasons at NIU, the Huskies won four MAC West titles (2013, 2015, 2015, 2018) and two conference championship (2014, 2018). Carey’s record in that span was 53-30.
With Carey’s departure, Northern Illinois now becomes the only FBS team without a head coach.
The fate of a current Florida State quarterback has already been decided, and now the future of a former FSU quarterback is on the books as well.
By way of Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell confirmed earlier this week that Malik Henry will join the Wolf Pack football program later this month. Henry, who was a very highly-touted recruit, will join the Mountain West school as a walk-on.
The past two seasons, Henry was a member of the team at Independence (Kan.) Community College, better known as “Last Chance U” of Netflix fame.
“He spent some time at junior college and probably has one last shot to get his career corrected and we’re going to give that,” Norvell told Murray. “We wanted to build an environment here at Nevada where we can train quarterbacks, where we can develop them fundamentally but also spiritually and mentally.
“I think that’s what he needs. He needs support. He needs a coaching staff that will love him and teach him how to do things the right way and in a system he can grow and develop, and that’s something we feel like we have here at Nevada.”
Henry was a four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
In mid-August of his true freshman season, Henry was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Jimbo Fisher for violating unspecified team rules. A month later, he was reinstated, but ultimately took a redshirt for the 2016 season.
In December of that year, Henry announced that he would be transferring from the Seminoles.
It was thought that, with Mike Locksley leaving to take over at Maryland, Dan Enos would move up and take over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Instead, the Crimson Tide assistant will be moving on.
Speculation over the past couple of days had Enos leaving Tuscaloosa and taking over as the coordinator at either Georgia or Miami. Friday, The U confirmed they had won that coaching tug of war as the Hurricanes officially announced Enos as Manny Diaz‘s first coordinator.
“Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I’m thrilled that he’s now a Miami Hurricane,” Diaz said in a statement. “Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football and he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions. His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program.”
Enos, who was a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles, was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons (2010-14). After posting a 26-36 record with the Chippewas, which included a 7-6 mark in 2015, Enos abruptly left the MAC school to take the offensive coordinator job at Arkansas in January of 2015. With Bret Bielema fired shortly after the end of the 2017 season, the 50-year-old Enos took a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in early January of last year… only to leave less than three weeks later for Alabama.
The 2018 season was Enos’ first, and ultimately last, with the Crimson Tide.
Enos’ move could also be big on the player personnel front for Diaz and the ‘Canes. Despite being with the Tide for less than one full year, Enos had become very close to Jalen Hurts, the one-time starting quarterback who is now looking into a transfer. With Enos in Miami, the Hurricanes immediately become the front-runners in the Hurts sweepstakes.
As for Nick Saban, he has four holes to fill on his coaching staff, with all of those coming on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to Enos and Locksley, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis left Thursday to take over as the offensive coordinator at Michigan while offensive line coach Brent Key left the same day for Georgia Tech.
At Utah, old is new again, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
Friday, Utah announced that Kyle Whittingham has brought in Andy Ludwig to serve as the Utes’ defensive coordinator. Additionally, Ludwig will take over as the football program’s quarterbacks coach.
Ludwig had served in those same two roles at Utah from 2005-08.
“It’s great to have Andy back on our staff,” said Whittingham in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a collegiate offensive coordinator, as well as being an outstanding quarterbacks coach and recruiter. Andy is obviously very familiar with our program which should make for a seamless transition.?
Ludwig had spent the past four seasons as the coordinator at Vanderbilt. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Wisconsin (2013-14), San Diego State (2011-12), Cal (2009-10) and Oregon (2002-04).
“My family and I are very excited to return to the University of Utah,” said Ludwig. “I have great respect and appreciation for the University’s commitment to the student-athletes, Coach Whittingham’s leadership, and the passion of the Ute fan base. I look forward to the hard work and am grateful for this opportunity.”