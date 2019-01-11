Jim Harbaugh adds Boston College’s Anthony Campanile to Michigan staff

For the second day in a row, Jim Harbaugh has made an addition to his Michigan coaching staff.
Thursday, it was confirmed that Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis had been named as U-M’s offensive coordinator. Friday, U-M announced the addition of Anthony Campanile to Harbaugh’s staff.
No specific title has been given to Campanile, who was referred to as “a defensive assistant coach” in the football program’s press release.
“Anthony has a strong reputation for developing all-conference performers and future NFL players,” said Harbaugh in a statement. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his mentorship. Anthony is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and provides great flexibility with his experience working on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Michigan football looks forward to having Anthony, Tracey, and their children, Valentina and Serafina, join our University family.”
Campanile spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach at Boston College. In his last season with the Eagles, he was given the additional title of co-defensive coordinator.
Prior to that, Campanile spent four seasons at Rutgers as tight ends coach and wide receivers coach.
Last month Oregon found out their starting quarterback was returning to school for his senior season when Justin Herbert announced his decision to stay in Eugene.
This month the Ducks found out about the quarterback of their defense, linebacker Troy Dye, who took to Twitter to announce that he too would be back for his senior season:
This is another huge bit of news for Oregon as they have the makings of a top 15 team in 2019. Dye has led the team in tackles each of the past three seasons and just wrapped up a campaign where he had 115 stops.
The rangy athlete probably could have been a Day 2 pick in the draft so his return will certainly boost the fortunes of the UO defense as they look to get back to the top of the Pac-12 standings going forward.
That didn’t take long.
Less than 48 hours after reports first surfaced that Alabama QB Jalen Hurts had put his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the Crimson Tide starter has been spotted out and about on what can only be termed a “transfer tour” of official visits. The graduate transfer, who might be the most accomplished player to change schools in some time in 2019 after a 26-2 record as a starter in Tuscaloosa, was spotted by several people at Maryland on Friday evening at the Terps basketball game against Indiana.
Naturally the signal-caller was checking out College Park with former Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, who is now the head coach of the program.
This figures to be one of several stops for Hurts, who has drawn plenty of interest over recent months as it looked increasingly likely he would transfer following Tua Tagovailoa’s ascent into the starting role at Alabama. Miami, with ex-Alabama QB coach Dan Enos, Oklahoma and even Auburn have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Hurts.
The exodus from Happy Valley continues.
Only this time a player isn’t leaving early for the NFL, but rather just a better situation.
Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson has entered his name into the NCAA “transfer portal” and is exploring a departure from the Nittany Lions.
Most notably as a redshirt senior, Johnson would be a grad transfer ahead of the 2019 season and would be eligible right away to play wherever. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has plenty of size and speed to contribute and had over 1,100 yards receiving during his time at Penn State (though his numbers trailed off a bit from 2017 to 2018).
It’s worth noting that the former four-star recruit is a New Jersey native and had an older brother that played at Rutgers. He was also recruited heavily by Mario Cristobal when he was at Alabama and the now-Oregon head coach does have a need for a big receiver after the departure of Dillon Mitchell to the NFL draft.
The AAC has made a big deal about being the sixth Power conference in college football but perhaps they forgot about taking care of business on the field to remain atop the Group of Five. Because after the 2018 season, there’s an old, familiar face atop the rankings.
That would be the Mountain West who, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, edged out the AAC as the top Group of Five conference in the computer rankings to earn a little extra payday from the College Football Playoff:
For those trying to get a grasp on what all this means, the College Football Playoff system distributes revenue to all of the conferences in the FBS (and a smaller amount to FBS independents and even the FCS). This base amount varies by league and can get bumped up depending on whether a league makes the semifinals or one of the New Year’s Six bowl games and a few other factors. The Group of Five splits a base amount too, which as McMurphy alludes to is done depending on a certain number of (and this is a BCS flashback) computer rankings.
In the 2018 season — likely thanks to the overall strength of teams like Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and others — the Mountain West edged out the American ever so slightly to earn the highest payday. This is despite the AAC getting the Group of Five bid to the New Year’s Six, which was UCF’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.