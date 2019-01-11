Jim Harbaugh adds Boston College’s Anthony Campanile to Michigan staff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second day in a row, Jim Harbaugh has made an addition to his Michigan coaching staff.

Thursday, it was confirmed that Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis had been named as U-M’s offensive coordinator. Friday, U-M announced the addition of Anthony Campanile to Harbaugh’s staff.

No specific title has been given to Campanile, who was referred to as “a defensive assistant coach” in the football program’s press release.

“Anthony has a strong reputation for developing all-conference performers and future NFL players,” said Harbaugh in a statement. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his mentorship. Anthony is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and provides great flexibility with his experience working on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Michigan football looks forward to having Anthony, Tracey, and their children, Valentina and Serafina, join our University family.”

Campanile spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach at Boston College. In his last season with the Eagles, he was given the additional title of co-defensive coordinator.

Prior to that, Campanile spent four seasons at Rutgers as tight ends coach and wide receivers coach.