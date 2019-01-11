Mack Brown finalizes North Carolina coaching staff with pair of hires, including Miami’s former OL coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exactly 45 days after his return to Chapel Hill, Mack Brown has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff.

The Tar Heels announced Thursday the addition of a pair of assistants — Scott Boone and Stacy Searels. Boone will be in charge of outside linebackers, while Searles will take care of the offensive line.

Additionally, Boone will serve as UNC’s special teams coordinator.

“I could not be more excited about the staff we have assembled to recruit, coach, lead and mentor football champions in Chapel Hill,” Brown said in a portion of his statement.

“Scott’s history as a head coach, coordinator and position coach make him the perfect selection to lead our special teams and coach our outside linebackers. I’ve worked with Stacy before and he’s one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.”

As alluded to, Searles has a history with Brown, spending 2011-13 with the coach at Texas. Since then, he has been the line coach at a pair of ACC schools — Virginia Tech (2014-15) and Miami (2016-18).

In 2018, Boone was a defensive analyst at Wake Forest. Prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator at FCS William & Mary and, prior to that, he spent 10 seasons as the head coach at Div. III Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.