Michigan adds four future games, including three with MAC schools

With the 2018 season officially in the books, Michigan is getting down to the business of filling up future slates.

Michigan announced Friday that it has added four football games to its future schedules, with three of those coming against MAC opponents. U-M will face both Northern Illinois and Western Michigan in 2021, with Bowling Green added as part of its 2023 slate.

The only non-MAC school that was a part of today’s announcement was Colorado State, which was added to the 2022 schedule.

All four of those games will be played, of course, in the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Sept. 4, 2021 – Western Michigan

Sept. 18, 2021 – Northern Illinois

Sept. 3, 2022 – Colorado State

Sept. 16, 2023 – Bowling Green

U-M has faced WMU seven times, BGSU two times and NIU once. The Wolverines won all 10 of those games.

The 2022 game with the Rams will mark the first-ever regular-season meeting between the two football programs. The teams met in the 1994 Holiday Bowl, a 24-14 win for the Wolverines.