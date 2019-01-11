Report: Mountain West edges out AAC in overall CFP rankings to earn $20.4 million payday

The AAC has made a big deal about being the sixth Power conference in college football but perhaps they forgot about taking care of business on the field to remain atop the Group of Five. Because after the 2018 season, there’s an old, familiar face atop the rankings.
That would be the Mountain West who, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, edged out the AAC as the top Group of Five conference in the computer rankings to earn a little extra payday from the College Football Playoff:
For those trying to get a grasp on what all this means, the College Football Playoff system distributes revenue to all of the conferences in the FBS (and a smaller amount to FBS independents and even the FCS). This base amount varies by league and can get bumped up depending on whether a league makes the semifinals or one of the New Year’s Six bowl games and a few other factors. The Group of Five splits a base amount too, which as McMurphy alludes to is done depending on a certain number of (and this is a BCS flashback) computer rankings.
In the 2018 season — likely thanks to the overall strength of teams like Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and others — the Mountain West edged out the American ever so slightly to earn the highest payday. This is despite the AAC getting the Group of Five bid to the New Year’s Six, which was UCF’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.
The exodus from Happy Valley continues.
Only this time a player isn’t leaving early for the NFL, but rather just a better situation.
Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson has entered his name into the NCAA “transfer portal” and is exploring a departure from the Nittany Lions.
Most notably as a redshirt senior, Johnson would be a grad transfer ahead of the 2019 season and would be eligible right away to play wherever. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has plenty of size and speed to contribute and had over 1,100 yards receiving during his time at Penn State (though his numbers trailed off a bit from 2017 to 2018).
It’s worth noting that the former four-star recruit is a New Jersey native and had an older brother that played at Rutgers. He was also recruited heavily by Mario Cristobal when he was at Alabama and the now-Oregon head coach does have a need for a big receiver after the departure of Dillon Mitchell to the NFL draft.
Justin Herbert’s decision to return to Oregon for his senior season is having a predictable impact on the Ducks’ depth chart at quarterback. Namely, one starter coming back is bound to result in one backup going out.
A source told The Oregonian on Friday that sophomore Braxton Burmeister has become the latest signal-caller to enter his name into the transfer portal and will be looking for a new program in the fall to play out.
The Southern California native held offers from fellow Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Cal and Utah coming out of high school at La Jolla Country Day and does sport starting experience, having taken over for Herbert with five starts in 2017. He was at the time just the second true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Ducks since 1983 according to the school and threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions during that same stretch.
However, Herbert’s return to full healthy naturally meant that reps were hard to come by and Burmeister wound up redshirting in 2018 with a nod to the future. Though he did see action in four games, the new redshirt rule allowed him to preserve that season.
With the 2018 season officially in the books, Michigan is getting down to the business of filling up future slates.
Michigan announced Friday that it has added four football games to its future schedules, with three of those coming against MAC opponents. U-M will face both Northern Illinois and Western Michigan in 2021, with Bowling Green added as part of its 2023 slate.
The only non-MAC school that was a part of today’s announcement was Colorado State, which was added to the 2022 schedule.
All four of those games will be played, of course, in the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Sept. 4, 2021 – Western Michigan
Sept. 18, 2021 – Northern Illinois
Sept. 3, 2022 – Colorado State
Sept. 16, 2023 – Bowling Green
U-M has faced WMU seven times, BGSU two times and NIU once. The Wolverines won all 10 of those games.
The 2022 game with the Rams will mark the first-ever regular-season meeting between the two football programs. The teams met in the 1994 Holiday Bowl, a 24-14 win for the Wolverines.
It’s getting to the point where there might be more quarterback in the NCAA transfer database than out.
The latest to toss his name into the portal is Austin Kendall, with Tulsa World‘s Eric Bailey reporting that the Oklahoma redshirt sophomore is contemplating a transfer from the Sooners. As we’ve stated in the past, being in the transfer database doesn’t ensure that a player is leaving; rather, it gives the player the opportunity to explore transfer possibilities without needing the permission of their current school.
Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class. His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The North Carolina product has already graduated, meaning he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program if he ultimately chooses to transfer. He’d also have two years of eligibility remaining.
Kendall’s move to enter the transfer database, though, could portend bigger things for the Sooners in 2019.
It’s long been assumed that Murray, who was a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft last year, will either begin his professional baseball career or make himself available for the April NFL draft. What if, though, Kendall caught wind that Murray will be returning to Norman for one more season instead of going pro in either sport, triggering his transfer decision?
While it seems like a longshot, it’s certainly worth considering.