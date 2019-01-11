Report: Mountain West edges out AAC in overall CFP rankings to earn $20.4 million payday

The AAC has made a big deal about being the sixth Power conference in college football but perhaps they forgot about taking care of business on the field to remain atop the Group of Five. Because after the 2018 season, there’s an old, familiar face atop the rankings.

That would be the Mountain West who, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, edged out the AAC as the top Group of Five conference in the computer rankings to earn a little extra payday from the College Football Playoff:

Mountain West finished w/highest computer rankings this year among Group of 5 conferences, earning $20.4 million from @CFBPlayoff. AAC was next ($18.8M), then Sun Belt ($17.2M), C-USA ($15.6M) & MAC ($14M) sources told @WatchStadium. #Power7? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2019

For those trying to get a grasp on what all this means, the College Football Playoff system distributes revenue to all of the conferences in the FBS (and a smaller amount to FBS independents and even the FCS). This base amount varies by league and can get bumped up depending on whether a league makes the semifinals or one of the New Year’s Six bowl games and a few other factors. The Group of Five splits a base amount too, which as McMurphy alludes to is done depending on a certain number of (and this is a BCS flashback) computer rankings.

In the 2018 season — likely thanks to the overall strength of teams like Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and others — the Mountain West edged out the American ever so slightly to earn the highest payday. This is despite the AAC getting the Group of Five bid to the New Year’s Six, which was UCF’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.