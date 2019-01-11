Oregon’s leading tackler LB Troy Dye skipping NFL Draft to remain with the Ducks

Last month Oregon found out their starting quarterback was returning to school for his senior season when Justin Herbert announced his decision to stay in Eugene.

This month the Ducks found out about the quarterback of their defense, linebacker Troy Dye, who took to Twitter to announce that he too would be back for his senior season:

This is another huge bit of news for Oregon as they have the makings of a top 15 team in 2019. Dye has led the team in tackles each of the past three seasons and just wrapped up a campaign where he had 115 stops.

The rangy athlete probably could have been a Day 2 pick in the draft so his return will certainly boost the fortunes of the UO defense as they look to get back to the top of the Pac-12 standings going forward.