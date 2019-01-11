QB signee opts not to attend Houston, will play elsewhere

The fate of a current Florida State quarterback has already been decided, and now the future of a former FSU quarterback is on the books as well.

By way of Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell confirmed earlier this week that Malik Henry will join the Wolf Pack football program later this month. Henry, who was a very highly-touted recruit, will join the Mountain West school as a walk-on.

The past two seasons, Henry was a member of the team at Independence (Kan.) Community College, better known as “Last Chance U” of Netflix fame.

“He spent some time at junior college and probably has one last shot to get his career corrected and we’re going to give that,” Norvell told Murray. “We wanted to build an environment here at Nevada where we can train quarterbacks, where we can develop them fundamentally but also spiritually and mentally.

“I think that’s what he needs. He needs support. He needs a coaching staff that will love him and teach him how to do things the right way and in a system he can grow and develop, and that’s something we feel like we have here at Nevada.”

Henry was a four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

In mid-August of his true freshman season, Henry was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Jimbo Fisher for violating unspecified team rules. A month later, he was reinstated, but ultimately took a redshirt for the 2016 season.

In December of that year, Henry announced that he would be transferring from the Seminoles.