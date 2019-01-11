Quinnen Williams one of four Alabama players to declare for draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

National champion Clemson has seen a quartet of players leave early for the NFL since Monday’s title game, and now its opponent in that matchup is feeling the same personnel pain.

At a press conference Friday morning, three Alabama football players, running back Josh Jacobs, offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (pictured), all confirmed that they are foregoing their remaining eligibility in order to make themselves for the April draft. Additionally, tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was not in attendance at the press conference, announced via Twitter that he’ll be doing the same.

Both of the Williamses were unanimous first-team All-Americans this season. Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman, while Jonah Williams was a finalist for the same award.

Jacobs finished the 2018 season with 1,315 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns. He rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 247 yards and three scores. Jacobs added 14 kickoff returns for 428 yards and touchdown. In his three seasons at Alabama, he rushed for 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Smith was a second-team All-American who set a single-season school record for tight ends with seven receiving touchdowns in 2018.

On the positive personnel front, several talented players who could’ve left the Crimson Tide are returning.