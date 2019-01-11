Quinnen Williams one of four Alabama players to declare for draft

National champion Clemson has seen a quartet of players leave early for the NFL since Monday’s title game, and now its opponent in that matchup is feeling the same personnel pain.
At a press conference Friday morning, three Alabama football players, running back Josh Jacobs, offensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (pictured), all confirmed that they are foregoing their remaining eligibility in order to make themselves for the April draft. Additionally, tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was not in attendance at the press conference, announced via Twitter that he’ll be doing the same.
Both of the Williamses were unanimous first-team All-Americans this season. Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman, while Jonah Williams was a finalist for the same award.
Jacobs finished the 2018 season with 1,315 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns. He rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 247 yards and three scores. Jacobs added 14 kickoff returns for 428 yards and touchdown. In his three seasons at Alabama, he rushed for 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Smith was a second-team All-American who set a single-season school record for tight ends with seven receiving touchdowns in 2018.
On the positive personnel front, several talented players who could’ve left the Crimson Tide are returning.
At Utah, old is new again, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
Friday, Utah announced that Kyle Whittingham has brought in Andy Ludwig to serve as the Utes’ defensive coordinator. Additionally, Ludwig will take over as the football program’s quarterbacks coach.
Ludwig had served in those same two roles at Utah from 2005-08.
“It’s great to have Andy back on our staff,” said Whittingham in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a collegiate offensive coordinator, as well as being an outstanding quarterbacks coach and recruiter. Andy is obviously very familiar with our program which should make for a seamless transition.?
Ludwig had spent the past four seasons as the coordinator at Vanderbilt. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Wisconsin (2013-14), San Diego State (2011-12), Cal (2009-10) and Oregon (2002-04).
“My family and I are very excited to return to the University of Utah,” said Ludwig. “I have great respect and appreciation for the University’s commitment to the student-athletes, Coach Whittingham’s leadership, and the passion of the Ute fan base. I look forward to the hard work and am grateful for this opportunity.”
Florida International’s roster will have a bit of a Power Five feel to it when Butch Davis‘ squad kicks off spring practice in a couple of months.
On Wednesday, FIU announced the additions of linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste and running back Maleek Williams. A day later, the football program confirmed that it had added defensive back Josh Turner as well.
Both Jean-Baptiste and Williams are transfers from Arkansas — the former left in late December, the latter in late November — while Turner comes from Iowa, from where he left in late November.
It’s believed that all three will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although that has yet to be officially determined.
Jean-Baptiste was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class who took a redshirt as a true freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a foot injury, then played in just one game during the 2018 season.
Williams (pictured), a three-star 2017 signee, appeared in seven games for the Razorbacks this past season, totaling 144 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Turner was a three-star member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner appeared in all 12 regular season games this past year.
There’s an update on yet another potential entrant into a free-agent quarterback pool that’s quickly on the verge of overflowing.
In late December, it was reported that Brandon Wimbush is expected to transfer from Notre Dame. While it’s been relatively quiet on that front ever since, news on that front could be picking up in the coming days as another report has surfaced that the quarterback is expected to visit a couple of unspecified schools this coming weekend.
Earlier this week, BetSDI released odds as to Wimbush’s potential landing spot. Penn State was a 3/2 favorite, followed by Mississippi State (5/2), Rutgers (3/1), Boston College (4/1), Georgia Tech (5/1), Maryland (8/1), Miami (8/1), LSU (10/1), Syracuse (10/1), Temple (10/1), Buffalo (20/1) and UConn (20/1).
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
Regardless of where Wimbush ultimately lands — and provided he actually pulls the trigger on a decision to move on — he will be eligible to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer.
Buffalo has already lost its starting quarterback to the NFL draft. Now, the MAC school has lost one of its top receivers as well.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, K.J. Osborn announced that, “[a]fter deep prayer and conversation with my family,” he has decided to transfer to Miami and continue his collegiate playing career with the Hurricanes. As Osborn is leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for first-year head coach Manny Diaz in 2019.
Osborn was the Bulls’ second-leading receiver in catches (53), yards (892) and touchdowns (seven) in 2018. The last three years, the 6-0, 200-pound Osborn has totaled 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns on his 96 receptions.
Osborn becomes the second FBS transfer to join the Hurricanes in as many days, joining former USC defensive back Bubba Bolden.